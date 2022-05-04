ITN Names ITV News Editor Rachel Corp as CEO, Replacing Deborah Turness

ITN, one of the U.K.’s leading TV production and news outfits, has appointed Rachel Corp as CEO. Corp will join on September 1, with current CEO Deborah Turness, who is joining the BBC, continuing to lead the organization until then.

Corp is currently editor of ITV News, produced by ITN, where she has overall responsibility for ITV’s national news programs and digital output, as well as overseeing ITV News London, ITV News-produced “Tonight” program episodes, current affairs series “On Assignment,” and live programs such as general elections and Royal events. Corp leads a team of over 300 people in the U.K. and abroad and has a budget in the millions.

Under Corp’s editorship, ITV News has broken several major stories in recent times, including the Westminster “Partygate” scandal that has rocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government; the reports into substandard conditions in council housing; the undercover investigation into Amazon’s disposal of unsold products; and the global exclusive eyewitness report from inside the storming of the U.S. Capitol. ITV News won Royal Television Society award for best daily news program for the second year in a row.

Corp first joined ITN as a trainee and has had stints at the BBC and WebsEdge.

Corp said: “Having worked across ITN for over three decades, I am delighted and honored to be taking the reins as CEO at such a crucial time for news and journalism, as well as an incredibly exciting stage of the company’s wider development with so many ambitious projects on the horizon across TV production, sports, events and advertising to name just a few. ITN has a huge wealth of talent and creativity and I am so proud to be leading the organization I care passionately about into its next chapter.”

ITN makes the daily news programs for U.K. broadcasters ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.