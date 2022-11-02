Studiocanal Executive Isabel Hund to Lead Legendary Entertainment, Tobis Joint Venture

German producer Isabel Hund will serve as the CEO of the recently formed joint venture between Legendary Entertainment and Tobis.

Hund, who spent much of the last decade leading German production and acquisition for Studiocanal GmbH, will lead the venture’s efforts to develop, produce and distribute premium German language series content.

At Studiocanal GmbH, Hund built and ran a local production team, creating a slate of mainstream and arthouse hits. In her tenure there, she worked with the country’s top directors, actors, and producers, creating titles earning 10 Bavarian Film Awards, as well as two German Film Awards from 21 nominations. She also produced two of the most successful titles in the family entertainment space, “Heidi,” and “The Little Witch.” Prior to Studiocanal, Hund served as director of production for Columbia Pictures Germany.

The Legendary-Tobis joint venture will be based at Tobis’ opened Munich offices and will focus on high-end scripted series and mini-series driven by local stories and talent. The company is set to work with traditional German broadcasters and streaming platforms. Tobis will take the operational lead on the ground while “Dune” firm Legendary will handle distribution of all content created by the joint venture outside of German-speaking Europe.

Hund said: “Quality storytelling and creating meaningful content is my passion. I am convinced there is always a market for fresh ideas, good stories and exciting talent and I can’t wait to start on this new journey of building a home for talent and the stories they want to tell together with the great team of Legendary and Tobis.”

Legendary CEO Joshua Grode said: “Isabel’s list of accomplishments speaks for itself, and there is no one more talented or better suited to grow this venture than her. Her expertise in the German market and ability to consistently produce critical and commercial hits make her a perfect fit, and we look forward to helping her expand her portfolio of top-quality German content.”

Tobis principals Timm Oberwelland and Theo Gringel added: “We are very happy to welcome Isabel as head of our growing television business. She brings with her a wide range of experiences, an excellent network and reputation, as well as a proven instinct for high quality content. Together we are excited to launch German language high-end series that can succeed in Germany and around the world.”