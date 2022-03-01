Canada’s Incendo, Nicely Entertainment Strike Development and Production Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

Canada’s Incendo and Los Angeles-based Nicely Entertainment have struck a development and production partnership beginning with the scripted limited series, “The Christmas Checklist.”

The four-episode series will be available in the marketplace for the 2022 holiday season.

Written by Lisa Hepner (“A Christmas Wish in Hudson,” “Christmas Lovers Anonymous”), “The Christmas Checklist” is a holiday-themed limited TV series targeted for release in December 2022. Incendo and Nicely Entertainment will develop and produce the series with Incendo responsible for distribution in English and French Canada, and Nicely Entertainment overseeing the U.S. and all other international territories.

Here’s an official synopsis of the movie: In “The Christmas Checklist,” Emily Richmond faces the daunting task of fulfilling her mother Ruby’s last wish — to complete a 12-task Christmas Checklist before Dec. 25. Freelance writer Noah covers Emily’s compelling story for the local paper, and as Emily works through her list, Noah’s article turns from vividly inspiring to personally cherished. Just in time for Christmas Eve, their journey together ultimately reveals that Ruby’s 12th and final checklist wish has been in front of them the whole time.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the creative talent at Nicely Entertainment and can’t wait to bring this unique tale to screens around the globe,” said Graham Ludlow, a production and development executive at Incendo.

Vanessa Shapiro, CEO of Nicely Entertainment and executive producer, added: “Incendo and Nicely Entertainment have been looking for an opportunity to collaborate and with ‘The Christmas Checklist,’ it’s a perfect match to kick-off our partnership. The series will embody a modern, captivating story about family, friends and heartfelt romance set against the magical spirit of Christmas, and we know Incendo is our ideal partner to bring this story to life just in time for Christmas.”

The Canadian broadcaster and principal photography dates will be announced shortly.

Founded in early 2020, Nicely Entertainment filmed in Australia during COVID with “This Little Love of Mine,” which premiered on Netflix in 2021, and has since brought over 30 movies to the distribution marketplace. Shapiro is executive [roducer on the upcoming 2022 Netflix original family series, “Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance!” and “Dive Club.”

(Pictured, L-R: Graham Ludlow, Vanessa Shapiro)