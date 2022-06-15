‘I May Destroy You’ Producer Taps ‘Stath Lets Flats’ Commissioner Jack Bayles as Head of Comedy

Various Artists Limited (VAL), the Emmy and BAFTA winning production company behind “I May Destroy You,” “Sally4Ever” and “Dead Pixels” has appointed Channel 4 commissioning editor Jack Bayles as head of comedy.

London-based VAL was founded in 2017 by “Peep Show” co-creator Sam Bain and “Succession” showrunner Jesse Armstrong, together with producers and ex-Channel 4 commissioners, Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni.

Reporting into Clarke and based in London and Brighton, Bayles will join from August and will be responsible for overseeing VAL’s comedy slate as well as developing new projects. He previously produced Channel 4’s hit comedy “Catastrophe” with Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, and in 2017 was appointed commissioning editor for the channel, where he was responsible for BAFTA winning “Stath Lets Flats,” “Derry Girls,” Aisling Bea’s “This Way Up,” “Michell & Webb’s Back,” “The Curse” and “Hullraisers.”

Bayles said: “Channel 4 comedy is a vital and precious voice in British comedy, and I’ve loved my time there. The team at VAL have a wonderful philosophy and have excelled with their productions so far. I’m thrilled to be joining them at such an exciting time.”

VAL MD Phil Clarke added: “I’m delighted that Jack is joining us as head of comedy after an illustrious career both as an award-winning producer and comedy commissioner. He is a fantastic addition to the creative team and we’re looking forward to the future.”

VAL is currently in production on “Juice,” a six-part comedy series for the BBC, starring Mawaan Rizwan. It has recently delivered two comedy pilots – “Henpocalypse,” written by Caroline Moran, to the BBC, and “High End Homeless,” written by Michelle De Swarte, to Channel 4.