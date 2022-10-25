‘House of the Dragon’ Finale Surpasses ‘Game of Thrones’ for Sky, HBO – Global Bulletin

SERIES

The series finale of “House of the Dragon” has overtaken “Game of Thrones” for Sky in the U.K. and HBO internationally. The first season concluded on Sky in the U.K. with an overnight audience of 1.386 million, pipping the series launch, which was watched by 1.384 million. The numbers made it the most watched season finale overnight audience on Sky, since “Game of Thrones” season 8, according to Sky.

In Asia, “House of the Dragon” concluded its first season as the most viewed title ever on HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. It surpassed “Game of Thrones” season 8 in these territories and also in Latin America.

“House of the Dragon” also reached 9.3 million viewers in the U.S. on Sunday night across all platforms. The prequel is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.”

FORMATS

BBC Studios will produce a local version of hit U.K. show “The 1% Club” for the Seven Network in Australia, hosted by Australian comedian Jim Jefferies, creator and star of FX sitcom “Legit,” Comedy Central’s “The Jim Jefferies Show” and several Netflix specials.

To win the top prize, contestants must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country would get right. The show will arrive on Seven Network’s Channel 7 and 7plus in 2023. The format, created by Magnum Media and distributed internationally by BBC Studios, will be produced for the Seven Network by BBC Studios’ Australian production arm. It launched in the U.K. on ITV earlier this year, hosted by comedian Lee Mack, and has been commissioned for a second series. The format has also been licenced to France Televisions in France, Kan in Israel, RTL in the Netherlands, Atresmedia in Spain and SevenOne Entertainment Group in Germany.

***

Meanwhile, Nippon TV has revealed that season three of Mediacorp’s Singapore adaptation of their reality series format “Old Enough!” that focuses on children being tasked to run solo errands while being trailed by an incognito camera crew is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Filmed in 2022 after the easing of safe management measures, season three features Singaporean children aged two to five who have spent most of their developmental years under pandemic restrictions and documents their exploration of the outside world as part of their first steps towards independence.

STREAMING

Lionsgate+, the international streaming service from Starz, is now available on smart TV Sky Glass, Sky Stream and on set top box Sky Q in the U.K. Later this year, the app will arrive on Sky Q, Sky Glass in Italy and Sky Q in Germany. Customers in the U.K. Ireland, Germany and Italy will be able to subscribe, for £5.99 ($6.87)/€4.99 ($4.96) a month.