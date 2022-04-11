A+E’s ‘Hoarders’ Format Gets Canadian Version From Saloon Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Ant Media’s Saloon Media has entered into an agreement with A+E Networks to produce a Canadian version of Primetime Emmy nominated series “Hoarders.”

“Hoarders: Canada,” is the first-ever format commission for the series outside the U.S. The A+E Networks series “Hoarders” has had 13 seasons beginning 2009.

“Hoarders: Canada” will explore the world of extreme hoarding and provide an in-depth look at real-life stories of those directly affected by compulsive hoarding. In each episode, a team of experts will try to help clean out massive hoards and leading Canadian psychologists will work with extreme cleanup experts in an effort to help hoarder families deal with a hoarding crisis. Casting is now open.

Shannon McKinnon serves as the series producer and Deborah MacDonald is the supervising producer. Saloon Media MD Michael Kot, Betty Orr and Pam Mcnair serve as executive producers. Franklin Cumberbatch and Peter Tarshis serve as executive producers for A+E Networks.

Sam Linton, VP, head of original content, Canadian media, Blue Ant Media, said: “Blue Ant Media’s global makeup enables us to work with industry-leading partners to license and localize popular TV formats and give them homegrown voices. We’re proud to be partnering with A+E Networks to bring this hit franchise to Canadians nationwide.”

Kot said: “We’re delighted to be involved with a franchise series as successful and long-standing as ‘Hoarders.’ In keeping with A+E Networks’ format, ‘Hoarders: Canada’ will be shot documentary-style and with the utmost respect for those sharing their emotional stories.”

Ellen Lovejoy, senior VP global content sales at A+E Networks, added: “A+E Networks has a long history of creating successful long running formats that are easily adaptable in the global marketplace. We are actively building partnerships to leverage our broad slate to create successful local adaptations.”

“Hoarders: Canada” will premiere on Blue Ant Media’s specialty channel Makeful in late 2022.