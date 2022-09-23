‘Wolf Hall’ Author Hilary Mantel Dies at 70

Hilary Mantel, the two-time Booker Prize-winning British novelist best known for the books “Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up the Bodies,” has died. She was 70.

Her death was confirmed by her publishers 4th Estate Books and HarperCollins U.K. on Friday afternoon local time.

In a statement on social media, 4th Estate Books and HarperCollins shared: “We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald. This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work.”

Mantel is one of the U.K.’s most celebrated authors. Both “Wolf Hall” — which was turned into an award-winning BBC drama — and “Bring Up the Bodies” won the Man Booker Prize for Fiction. According to HarperCollins U.K., Mantel is the first British author and the first woman to have won two Booker prizes. Mantel is also the only writer to have won with two consecutive novels.

In 2020, the writer’s most recent effort, “The Mirror and the Light,” was longlisted for the Man Booker.

Mantel was born in northern Derbyshire in 1952, and educated at a convent school in Cheshire. She attended the London School of Economics and Sheffield University, where she studied law.

After graduating from university, Mantel worked for a period as a social worker in a geriatric hospital — experiences that informed her novels “Every Day is Mother’s Day” and “Vacant Possession.”

In 1977, Mantel and her husband relocated to Botswana and, in 1982, to Saudi Arabia. The writer’s third novel, “Eight Months on Ghazzah Street,” is set in Jeddah.

Mantel returned to the U.K. in 1986, and worked for a time as a film critic for the Spectator. Her novel, “Fludd,” was awarded a number of U.K. prizes, while her fifth novel, “A Place of Greater Safety,” won the Sunday Express Book of the Year Award.

Mantel became an international sensation, however, with “Wolf Hall,” which won the 2009 Man Booker Prize. The book’s sequel “Bring Up the Bodies” won the 2012 Man Booker Prize.

Mantel was made a Commander of the British Empire in 2006, and in 2014, she was made a dame.

More to come.