Helena Bonham Carter Transforms Into ‘80s Soap Opera Star in ‘Nolly’ First Trailer

Helena Bonham Carter transforms into 1980s soap opera star Noele Gordon in the first trailer from upcoming drama “Nolly.”

Written by “Doctor Who” and “It’s a Sin” showrunner Russell T. Davies, “Nolly” tells the story of “Coronation Street” star Gordon (known to her friends and fans as Nolly) who was unceremoniously dumped from the show at the height of her career.

“Nolly brings the true Noele Gordon once more into the spotlight,” reads the logline. “The Queen of the Midlands, a star who could be tough, haughty and imperious, grandly sweeping into rehearsals from her Rolls Royce, but also a hard-working actress who was fiercely loyal and loved by cast and crew alike. The series is a bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules, the women it cannot understand and the women it fears. And it is a love letter to a legend of television, and to the madcap soap she starred in.”

“It’s a Sin” director Peter Hoar has again collaborated with Davies and directs the show. Davies, Hoar and Nicola Shindler (“Happy Valley”) exec produce. Shindler’s Quay Street Productions, an ITV Studios company, produces the series. Polly Hill oversees for ITV.

The show is set to drop on ITV’s upcoming new streaming platform ITVX in February. U.S. sales haven’t yet been announced.

Check out the trailer below: