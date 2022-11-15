‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

“Heartstopper” star Joe Locke has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The British actor most recently starred as Charlie in the smash hit Netflix series “Heartstopper,” which debuted earlier this year, and was quickly renewed by the streamer for two more seasons.

Based on the web comic and graphic novel of the same name, the show is about a gay teenager (played by Locke) who falls in love with a popular classmate, played by Kit Connor. Season 2 is currently in production in the U.K., as reported previously.

Locke, a newcomer, won the role through an open casting call from a pool of more than 10,000 actors. His performance garnered nominations for Rising Star at the National Television Awards and outstanding lead performance at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

The actor will next star in the upcoming “Wandavision” spin-off series “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” for Marvel and Disney+ opposite Kathryn Hahn. Exact plot details, including the character whom Locke will play, are a closely guarded secret, as is the norm with most Marvel programs and movies. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie from “WandaVision” in the new series.

On stage, Locke made his professional theater debut in August, starring in “The Trials,” directed by Natalie Abrahami at the Donmar Warehouse. He has also performed with the Gaiety Theatre and the Kensington Art Centre’s youth group, as well as the 2020 National Theatre Connections.

Locke continues to be represented by Richard Gibb at Markham, Froggatt & Irwin and Prosper PR in the U.K. and attorney Shelby Weiser at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.