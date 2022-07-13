HBO Max Sets Spanish Version of ‘The Traitors’ – Global Bulletin

COMMISSION

HBO Max has commissioned a Spanish adaptation of psychological adventure format “The Traitors.” The show is set in an atmospheric castle where 18 celebrities come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. But the catch is, three of them are chosen to be traitors, and they must devise a plan to steal the prize instead of sharing it among the rest. The eight-part Spanish series is produced by Banijay Iberia’s Gestmusic for HBO Max, where it will play locally as “Traitors España.” The adaptation has wrapped filming and is hosted by actor and director Sergio Peris-Mencheta.

“The Traitors” was originally developed by IDTV and All3Media for RTL4 in the Netherlands, and the Spanish version will follow adaptations for M6 in France, which will feature 14 celebrity contestants including Olympian David Douillet, his wife Vanessa Douillet, model and TV presenter Delphine Wespiser, actor Bruno Sanches and influencer and comedian Just Riadh; Peacock in the U.S., hosted by Alan Cumming; and for BBC One in the U.K., hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

The latter two versions are produced by Studio Lambert, part of the All3Media group. “The Traitors” has also been commissioned by Network 10 in Australia and TV2 in Norway and it has been adapted for VTM in Belgium (Flemish) and RTL TVI in Belgium (French). All3Media International is distributing the format worldwide.

Venice Film Festival

HONOR

The Venice International Film Festival and its artistic director Alberto Barbera will receive the Gotham Impact Salute at the 2022 Gotham Awards ceremony, to be held in New York on November 28 this year, to honor their impact on independent U.S. film.

“In addition to premiering some of the greatest films each year, Venice has had a major impact upon the U.S. independent film industry over the course of many decades, helping to elevate the work of filmmakers such as Darren Aronofsky, Sofia Coppola, Todd Haynes, Spike Jonze, Regina King, Ang Lee, Terrence Malick, Kimberly Peirce, Kelly Reichardt, George A. Romero, Gus Van Sant and Julie Taymor, with world premiere screenings. These filmmakers and their films have subsequently gone on to receive numerous awards as part of our annual celebration of independent film at the Gotham Awards,” said Jeff Sharp, executive director of the Gotham Film and Media Institute of New York.

The 79th edition of the Venice festival will take place Aug. 31 to Sept. 10.