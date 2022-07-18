‘The Flight Attendant,’ ‘Peacemaker’ Among HBO Max Shows Premiering on Amazon Prime Video India – Global Bulletin

STREAMING

While HBO Max is yet to debut in the territory, 11 original series and 10 features from the streamer are bowing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video India across July and August. The slate includes comedic thriller “The Flight Attendant,” starring Kaley Cuoco; DC Comics adaptation “Peacemaker,” created for television by James Gunn and starring John Cena; “And Just Like That…,” the next chapter of the Sex and the City franchise; the new “Gossip Girl,” an extension of the original pop culture classic series; and “Doom Patrol” that reimagines a group of DC superheroes.

The slate also includes comedy “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble; drama “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”; true crime-drama “The Staircase”; dystopian drama “DMZ”; and science fiction drama “Raised by Wolves.” HBO Max original features include “An American Pickle,” “Aquaman: King of Atlantis,” “Let Them All Talk” and “Superintelligence.”

Manish Menghani, director, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer the latest and most popular HBO Max original series and features exclusively to Prime Members in India. These include multiple seasons of critically acclaimed superhero series, shows curated for young adults, crime dramas and mysteries along with reboots of cult classics, and more. We are certain that the viewers will appreciate the diverse mix of genres and stories that the exclusive HBO Max slate offers.”

DIVERSITY

U.K. broadcaster ITV has published its Diversity Acceleration Plan report 2022, detailing progress so far. ITV’s top 50 programs by highest contribution to viewing and highest ratings as well as new commissions shows significant progress in the proportion of people of color in lead roles since 2019. The broadcaster has also published intersectional data, which, by looking at the representation of people with multiple protected characteristics, such as d/Deaf, disabled or neurodiverse people of color, enables ITV to further remove barriers and better understand their experiences. ITV’s data shows that the proportion of women of color and Black women at ITV (8.7% and 2.1% respectively) exceeds the national average (7% and 1.7%).

The next phase of the Diversity Acceleration Plan 2022-25 includes championing diversity through mainstream content and creating equitable opportunities for people at ITV and across the industry. ITV recently revealed its Diversity Commissioning Fund, reserving £80 million ($95.4 million) of its commissioning budget over three years, to drive change towards racial and disability equity. At least £20 million of the fund is reserved for production companies led by people of color or d/Deaf, disabled or neurodiverse people. Additionally, ITV created a new £500,000 Development Fund to develop ideas that will qualify for the Diversity Commissioning Fund.

ITV has also set a new target to increase the number of people from working-class backgrounds to 33 per cent by 2025 – the first time the broadcaster has set a socio-economic background target.

EXTENSION

The Film and TV Charity has extended the deadline for completing the 2022 Looking Glass Survey to July 24. The charity hopes that the extension will encourage more people across film, TV, and cinema to speak up in support of better mental health. Insight given will also continue to support the charity’s case for change as it works with organizations from across the creative sector to create better working practices. They especially want to hear from people outside of London, and from people who are from under-represented groups, including: Black, Asian, and minority ethnic people; those who identify as LGBTQIA+; people with caring responsibilities; disabled people; freelancers; and women.

Those who complete the survey and provide their contact details will be entered into a prize draw to win a pass to the Edinburgh TV Festival, a ticket to a future Royal Film Performance or a Cineworld Unlimited Pass. Those who have already completed the survey and provided their details will also be included in the draw. All responses to the survey will be anonymised, with prize draw data extracted and supplied separately.