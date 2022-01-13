HBO Max France: Arte Executive Clementine Bobin Appointed Senior Creative Executive

WarnerMedia International has appointed Arte France executive Clémentine Bobin as senior creative executive for HBO Max in France. Bobin will be working across development and creative production for Max Originals that are commissioned and produced in France.

She will work alongside former Canal Plus executive Vera Peltekian, who joined the company in October and is responsible for all Max Originals commissioned and produced in France for HBO Max.

“I’m excited to welcome Clémentine to the team. She brings a wealth of experience in producing world-class stories which resonate in France and beyond,” said Peltekian, adding that “Clémentine’s appointment is a major milestone in building our development capability in France.”

Bobin said she was “honored and delighted to be joining HBO Max, and to work with Vera Peltekian to help develop a slate of French original programming that is bold, talent-driven, distinctive and exciting.”

Prior to joining HBO Max, Bobin was a drama commissioning editor and executive producer at public broadcaster Arte France and worked on prestige miniseries and single dramas, including Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem’s “No Man’s Land,” Arnaud Malherbe’s “Moloch” and Torleif Hoppe’s “DNA.” Prior to joining the channel in 2017, she worked for Shine France Films as head of development, and as a freelance script editor in France and the U.K.

HBO Max launched in the Nordics, Spain and Andorra on Oct. 26, and is planning to pursue its rollout across Europe, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Turkey. HBO Max hasn’t unveiled its exact launch date in France but it is expected to roll out in the country in 2023. HBO content is currently being distributed in France by OCS as part of its multi-year deal with Orange.

Under Antony Root’s leadership, HBO Max has delivered several critically acclaimed series in Europe, notably “Kamikaze” with Marie Reuther who won best actress at Series Mania, as well as “Beforeigners” and “Venga Juan” starring Javier Camara.