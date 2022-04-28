HBO Max Launches ‘FBoy Island’ Locally in Denmark, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands

HBO Max has announced that local versions of its original reality dating competition show “FBoy Island” have been greenlit for production in Denmark, Spain, Sweden and The Netherlands.

The hit series will be produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production in each of these territories

The “FBoy Island” series concept was created by Elan Gale (“The Bachelor” franchise) and follows three women who move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men. Of there, 12 are self-proclaimed ‘Nice Guys’ looking for love, and 12 are instead ‘FBoys’ who are there to compete for cash.

As Variety TV critic Caroline Framke put it in her review “‘FBoy Island’” tries to flip the “Bachelorette” conceit on its head with a self-consciously cheeky twist.

The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. As the series progresses, all is revealed: who is a ‘Nice Guy’ and who is an ‘FBoy.’ And who the women ultimately choose.

Annelies Sitvast, who heads up unscripted Max Original productions commissioned and produced in the EMEA region, in a statement noted that “FBoy Island” comes to Europe having been a huge success in the U.S. on HBO Max.

“What it also comes with is a fresh take on the dating series format; it’s funny, self-aware and puts women front of centre of the decision-making process,” she said.

“These commissions represent our ambition to serve local audiences, broaden our slate and attract new audiences to HBO Max, while of course maintaining that unique approach to quality,” Sitvast added.

Antony Root, who heads Max original productions in EMEA, pointed out that “A key pillar of our Max original production strategy in Europe is to grow the unscripted slate.”

“Taking the successful Max U.S. format ‘FBOY Island’ and adapting the franchise for multiple markets in our region reflects that ambition,” he added.

In the U.S., “FBoy Island” has had the biggest launch for a Max Original reality series since the platform launched, with viewership growing week after week.

“FBoy Island” for Denmark will be produced by WBITVP Denmark. Executive producers for HBO Max are Annelies Sitvast and Christian Wikander.

“FBoy Island” for Spain will be produced by WBITVP Spain. Executive producers for HBO Max are Annelies Sitvast and Miguel Salvat.

“Fboy Island” for Sweden will be produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Sverige AB. Executive producers for HBO Max are Annelies Sitvast and Christian Wikander.

“FBoy Island” for The Netherlands will be produced by WBITVP Netherlands. Executive producers for HBO Max are Annelies Sitvast and Sabine Feij.