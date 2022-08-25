Warner Bros. Discovery Lays Off 29 Roles in Europe as HBO Max Originals Model Shifts

Warner Bros. Discovery is laying off 29 people in Europe over the next 15 months as it shifts its originals model for HBO Max, Variety has confirmed.

Variety was first to report in July of HBO Max’s decision to retreat from original programming in a number of European markets, and warn of layoffs within the programming team.

Under the new model, Warner Bros. Discovery will continue to invest in local European commissions and acquisitions but original programming will be handled by the local linear and streaming teams. No shows will be commissioned solely for streaming.

The executives departing the company include Jonathan Young, VP original programming and production for EMEA; Christian Wikander, VP and commissioning editor of original programming, Nordics; and Annelies Sitvast, head of unscripted original production.

Mia Edde, executive director of content acquisitions in Turkey, has already left.

Those who are set to remain at the company are Antony Root, head of original programming for EMEA; Hanka Kastelicová, VP of documentaries; Steve Matthews, VP of scripted development; Miguel Salvat VP and commissioning editor for Iberia; and Vera Peltekian, VP and commissioning editor for France.

The news comes as Warner Bros. Discovery plans to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ internationally; however, the combined service is not expected to launch in major European markets for some time.

In an earnings call earlier this month, JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, confirmed the timeline for the merged streamer overseas, noting that European markets that currently have HBO Max will receive the service in early 2024, with additional launches in key Asia Pacific territories and some new European markets coming later in 2024. Markets such as the U.K. and Italy aren’t expected to get the new streamer until 2025 and beyond.

Deadline was first to report the news of the layoffs.