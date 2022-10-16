French Banner HAGO Boards ‘Sex (re) Education,’ ‘Caro Nostra,’ Closes Deals Across Drama Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based sales and co-production banner Have A Good One (HAGO), has boarded two new series, “Sex (re) Education” (“Septième Ciel”) and “Caro Nostra,” in the run up to Mipcom, the Cannes TV market.

“Sex (re) Education” is a 10-part half-hour comedy series directed by Alice Vial, who won the Cesar Award in 2018 with her short “The Winkles.”

The series, penned by Clémence Azincourt, Clement Marchand and Vial, follows Jacques, an pensioner who has been placed by his daughter in a retirement home. When he thinks his life is over, he meets Rose and embarks on a passionate and lustful affair, wrecking havoc in the residence. The cast includes Irene Jacob, the well-known actor of Krzysztof Kieslowski’s “Rouge.” Ordered by French pay TV group OCS, the show recently won best series at La Rochelle Fiction Festival and is produced by Next Episode, Henri Debeurme’s UGC-backed company.

“Caro Nostra” is a five-part genre TV series produced by Elephant, the well-established company behind “Desperate Parents” and “Weekend Family.” It was ordered by Slash, the young-adult skewing platform of pubcaster France Televisions.

The series revolves around the Vigan family which runs a traditional restaurant in Paris. The grandmother Rosa handles the cash, the father Ambroise cooks, the twins Vadim and Antigone wait tables. Although they look like the family next door, it turns out they are cannibals. Their routine will be shaken when Vadim falls in love with Yasmine, a human that the family intends to eat.

HAGO has also scored deals across its premium drama slate, including “I Killed My Husband” and “Elle’s Kitchen,” a pair of six-part thriller series produced by Next Episode for 13ème Rue (NBCUniversal International Networks and Direct-To-Consumer).

“I Killed My Husband” was acquired by Walter Presents/Global Series Network in U.K., Ireland, US and Canada, RTL Deutschland’s channel RTL Crime, RTL TVI in Belgium, as well as TF1 Group for the free-to-air TV and subscription-based VOD rights in France.

“Elle’s Kitchen” sold to RTL TVI Belgium, TF1 Group (for the Free TV and SVOD windows in France) and TV5 Canada. Produced by Cinétévé and 2425 Films, “Elle’s Kitchen” competed at La Rochelle Fiction Festival.

“We were immediately seduced by ‘Elle’s Kitchen,’ led by Annabelle Lengronne who commands our attention,” said Anne-Claire Villeneuve, TV5 Canada’s head of acquisitions. “The series is refreshing, audacious, riveting, and perfectly matches the editorial direction we want to take,” Villeneuve continued.

HAGO also closed deals on “Bellefond,” a 90-minute show starring popular French TV host Stéphane Bern. Produced by Big Band Story for France Télévision, “Bellefond” was acquired by Walter Presents/Global Series Network for its U.K., Ireland and Northern America. It will premiere on primetime French TV on the broadcaster France Televisions on Oct. 18. A second episode is currently in production.

The banner also sold Sabrina van Tassel’s documentary feature “The State of Texas v. Melissa” to RTL Deutschland’s channel RTL Crime. The docu is a true crime investigation about a miscarriage of justice. Melissa Lucio – on which the film focuses – has been on death row for over 14 years, and lost her last appeal in February 2021. Her execution date had been set to next April 27, and suspended April 26.

The film has been theatrically released in France last September and selected in over 30 festivals and is currently streaming on Hulu in the U.S., Stan in Australia, Discovery in Latin America, among other key territories.

Also on HAGO’s roster is “Sammy by Sammy,” a documentary produced by Empreinte Digitale about Sammy Davis Junior’s commitment in the fight for civil rights in the 1960’s.

HAGO was founded in Aug. 2021 by Virginie Boireaux, the former head of Playtime’s TV sales and acquisitions, and Charades’ former chairman Constantin Briest.