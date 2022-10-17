Fremantle, Samsung Create Jamie Oliver FAST Channel- Mipcom Global Bulletin

FREMANTLE, SAMSUNG JAMIE OLIVER FAST CHANNEL

Fremantle is partnering with electronics giant Samsung to bring a dedicated FAST channel, “The Jamie Oliver Channel” to audiences in the U.K.

Available from 12th October, the channel is dedicated to the most well-known titles from the British chef, catering to Samsung TV Plus watchers with cooking content for all occasions.

Samsung TV Plus delivers over 1,600 channels across 24 countries, spanning news, sports, and entertainment.

FUTURE’S NEW FACTUAL

London-based Future Studios has launched factual series “Unbelievable Me” (10 x 45’) at Mipcom.

“Unbelievable Me” tells real life stories of people striving to overcome severe illnesses and medical conditions.

The series is produced in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery for its linear channels and Discovery+ in the UK, Germany, Benelux, Italy, Latin America and Poland.

The executive producer is Future Studios Director of Programmes, Peter Wyles, who oversaw a deal to partner with TVF International. Series Producer is Scott Ward.

Unbelievable Me

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ENTERS PRODUCTION

Guinness World Records (GWR) is launching a new content production arm, GWR Studios.

The division will lead the creative development, production and output of content for the brand. GWR Studios will sit within the TV and Digital division of GWR, producing content for external broadcast and brand partners, and for digital platforms, including GWR’s owned channels.

GWR Studios will be headed by Karen Gilchrist, VP of Television and Digital, and Kathryn Hubbard, Head of Content Licensing for GWR.

Guinness World Records’ content has been broadcast in over 19 territories worldwide and GWR Studios will build on the brand’s experience creating award-winning factual and entertainment content for broadcast partners worldwide.

RAINMAKER, TAKE TWO ALLY

International distributor, Rainmaker Content, has announced a strategic alliance with Finland’s Take Two Studios, the independent production company that focuses on high-end, high-concept drama, documentaries and podcasts.

Rainmaker will advise on programming and strategy, and be given a first look on all Take Two projects. The first collaboration from the new partnership is a commission from Nelonen/Ruutu for the premium scripted series “Dirty Snow” (6 x 42 mins) about a true doping scandal in competitive cross country ski-ing.

UPGRADE UNVEILS PROJECTS

Upgrade Productions, the Los Angeles-based production company that develops and produces premium, local-language production for a global audience, has unveiled their next three development projects at Mipcom. These are “My Teacher, Mr. Kim” (feature film/Mexico), “Sunny Side Up” (series/India) and “Untitled 1982 World Cup” (w/t, series – Italy).

“We are thrilled to be working with such a talented and experienced group of producers including Mineko Mori and CJ ENM, Writeous Studios and Cloud 9 Film as we collaborate on our first projects in Mexico, India, and Italy. Representing a range of genres, we’re excited help develop these stories further, championing the ideas and creative voices behind them,” commented co-presidents Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier.

OFF THE FENCE. RAPA PARTNER

Non-fiction content company, Off The Fence (OTF), has announced a new collaboration with RAPA, the association that represents and promotes the interests of the Korean broadcasting industry.

Under the deal, OTF will be granted access to RAPA’s wide-ranging catalogue of factual programming with the aim of reversioning, repackaging and/or developing it for international sale. In turn, RAPA will promote OTF to Korean filmmakers as a potential co-production partner for factual projects. Both partners will work to stimulate Korea’s emerging factual production sector, sharing resources, expertise and networks to help develop, produce and distribute fresh and original content for global audiences.

NBCU’s ‘THE BIG SHOW’ HITS THE NETHERLANDS

NBCUniversal Formats, part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, recently expanded its “The Big Show” format with a new Dutch adaptation entitled “The Big Show met Ruben Nicolai,” which is to air on RTL 4.

The format has dominated much of the European market this year. Following a successful launch in France, four additional episodes were ordered by broadcaster France 2; a third season recently launched in Italy on Canale 5; and the format has also now been optioned by Secuoya for a Spanish redo.

The Dutch adaptation is hosted by the television presenter and comedian Ruben Nicolai. On the show, audiences become stars, interacting in surprise moments with some of The Netherland’s biggest stars.