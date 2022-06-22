Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Format Set for U.K. Version at ITV, ITVX

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s Fox format “Next Level Chef” is being adapted in the U.K. for broadcaster ITV and its streamer ITVX.

Billed as billed as “the toughest and most epic cooking contest on TV,” the eight-part series, which will air in 2023, is set in a 50-ft high TV studio, with three kitchen spaces set across three storeys.

Ramsay will be joined by two other as-yet-unnamed top names in the food industry, and the three judges will preside over and mentor a group of talented chefs who will compete against each other for a £100,000 ($123,000) cash prize. Casting is currently underway.

“Next Level Chef” was commissioned for ITV by head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe and commissioning editors Lily Wilson and Paula Thomas Gallie. It is produced by Studio Ramsay Global.

Rawcliffe said: “ ‘Next Level Chef’ is a dynamic, edge of your seat cooking competition in a league of its own. We’re so excited to welcome Gordon back to the U.K. and get started on perhaps the most ambitious TV studio the world has to offer.”

Ramsay added: “ ‘Next Level Chef’ is off the chart Next Level everything. A culinary competition that is epic on every level. From the size of the enormous structure to every challenge, every moment of jeopardy is huge. I want to see our chefs, social media stars, home cooks whatever their level, whatever their experience, show me what they can do. Whether they’re at the top cooking in the dream kitchen with every gadget and the finest ingredients or in the middle kitchen, good equipment, good ingredients but nothing fancy or, and this is where it gets really interesting, down in the basement kitchen. Super basic, minimal ingredients and left-over scraps then show me what you’re really made of. Talent and tenacity will absolutely shine through, and someone will walk away with an equally Next Level prize, I can’t wait to get started.”

For Studio Ramsay Global, executive producers are Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, and Iain Peckham.