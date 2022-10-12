‘Gomorrah’ Team Takes on ‘The Kollective’ Next, Europe’s The Alliance Reveals at MIA

The Alliance, which brings together European broadcasters France Télévisions, Italy’s RAI and Germany’s ZDF in a commissioning partnership, announced the development of a new series “The Kollective” at Rome’s MIA Market on Wednesday.

France Télévisions, RAI and ZDF decided to join forces back in 2018 to develop and co-produce high-end TV dramas aimed at a broad audience. To date, they have produced nine series, ranging from thrillers to science-fiction, including historical drama “Leonardo,” pictured above.

“The Kollective” is a six-episode investigative series created by Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli, also behind hugely popular “Gomorrah” and “ZeroZeroZero.” Femke Wolting is on board as an executive producer.

The series, it was revealed, deals with timely issues, such as the spread of fake news, the attacks on European democracy and the freedom of the press.

Based on a true story, it’s a “modern spy story where spies are ordinary people.” Or rather, a group of passionate amateur journalists who enter the world of corruption, espionage and even murder. As they battle to uncover the mystery of a shadowy new Cold War, slowly realizing that all roads lead back to Putin’s resurgent Russia, they must call on their technological skills, bravery and youthful self-belief to stop a dark conspiracy.

A new call for projects was also announced, with the Alliance looking for “organically international” European drama co-productions that inspire “desire, provoke emotion and arouse reflection,” mainly set in Italy, France and Germany.

“Series with a positive tone, generous in its approach, with a contemporary appeal. Series that target families, adults or young adults, with a focus on some appealing genres such as adventure, action, family, romance,” it was stated.

“The Kollective” will join such Alliance series as “Mirage” with Marie-Josée Croze, which garnered 3 million viewers per episode in France and 4 million in Germany, and historical drama “Leonardo,” created by Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson, which starred Aidan Turner, Matilda De Angelis and Freddie Highmore, and recounted Leonardo da Vinci’s turbulent life.

“Germinal,” based on the novel by Émile Zola and awarded at Seriesmania, “Around the World in 80 Days,” “Survivors,” “Concordia” and “The Swarm” also ramp up its growing slate.

“The Reunion,” featuring Ioan Gruffudd, will premiere in October on France 2. “The Gymnasts,” about three young athletes “raised by coaches rather than by their parents” and suddenly faced with a murder investigation, will debut in Italy on Oct. 26 on Paramount + and on Rai 2 in 2023.