‘Gentleman Jack’: Watch First Trailer for Season 2 of Award-Winning BBC, HBO Series

Sally Wainwright’s RTS-winning and BAFTA nominated hit “Gentleman Jack” will return for a second season on Apr. 10 on BBC One and iPlayer. The BBC has released a trailer and images featuring Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle and Lydia Leonard in character as Anne Lister, Ann Walker and Mariana Lawton.

The eight-part series is a Lookout Point production for the BBC, co-produced with HBO.

The new season is set in Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple. Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous.

As in the first season, the second will also use the real life diaries of Anne Lister — part of which were written in code — as its source, with every part of Lister’s story based in historical fact.

Returning for the second season are Gemma Whelan, Gemma Jones and Timothy West alongside Jodhi May, Katherine Kelly, Derek Riddell, Stephanie Cole, Peter Davison, Amelia Bullmore, Vincent Franklin, Shaun Dooley, Rosie Cavaliero, Joe Armstrong, Anthony Flanagan, and George Costigan.

Joanna Scanlan, who recently won the leading actress BAFTA for “After Love,” joins “Gentleman Jack” in a guest role for season 2, playing Anne Lister’s outrageous former lover Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe.

“Gentleman Jack” season 2 (8×60’) is written by Sally Wainwright. Executive producers are Wainwright and Suranne Jones, Faith Penhale and Will Johnston for Lookout Point and Ben Irving for the BBC. The new season is directed by Edward Hall, Amanda Brotchie and Fergus O’Brien. Phil Collinson is series producer, with Stella Merz as producer. Lookout Point is a BBC Studios company. The series was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, and Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama.

Watch the trailer here: