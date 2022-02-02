‘Gentleman Jack’ Season 2: See First Look Images From BBC/HBO Period Drama

“Gentleman Jack,” the Sally Wainwright period drama starring Suranne Jones, has released the first images from upcoming season 2.

Set in 1834 in Yorkshire, the show sees Jones star as Anne Lister, a convention-busting Victorian woman who embarks on a lesbian relationship with Ann Walker (played by Sophie Rundle, pictured above with Jones).

In Season 2, the women, now married, set up home with the intention of becoming a local power couple.

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in ‘Gentleman Jack’ season 2 BBC

“Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous,” reads the logline.

As well as Jones and Rundle, returning for season 2 are Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister, Lydia Leonard as Mariana Lawton, Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, and Timothy West as Jeremy Lister.

Also making an appearance will be Jodhi May, Katherine Kelly, Derek Riddell, Stephanie Cole, Peter Davison, Amelia Bullmore, Vincent Franklin, Shaun Dooley, Rosie Cavaliero, Joe Armstrong, Anthony Flanagan and George Costigan

Joining the series is Joanna Scanlan as Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe, Lister’s former lover.

Joanna Scanlan as Tib in ‘Gentleman Jack’ season 2 BBC

“Gentleman Jack” is based on a true story: Anne Lister was an English landowner and diarist who wrote about her many relationships with women in her diary using a secret code. She married Walker in 1834 in a church in York, although the marriage was never legally recognized.

Eight new episdoes of the show, a co-production between Lookout Point Productions for BBC One and HBO, will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this spring. The show’s HBO release date has not yet been confirmed.