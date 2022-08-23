‘Sex Education’ Producer Eleven Sets New Thriller Drama ‘I.D.’ at Channel 4 With Genevieve Barr

“Sex Education” producer Eleven has set a new thriller series titled “I.D.” at Channel 4 written by Genevieve Barr (“The Silence”).

The eight-part mystery tells the story of a young deaf woman called Emily who spies her neighbor photographing her, which soon leads her on a journey into her own past. “This leads her to explore what she might have done to warrant this unwanted attention, while simultaneously beginning a dance with a stranger that is as exhilarating as it is dangerous,” reads the logline.

“I.D.” is described as a “love letter to being deaf.”

“’I.D.’ is a journey into who we are and how people view us,” said Barr in a statement. “Eleven gave it a home when I was starting out and I’m delighted we’ve found it a broadcaster with Channel 4 who are pathfinders in fearless and inclusive storytelling. It is a privilege to be living and breathing this deaf-led series with this team.”

Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4, said: “’I.D.’ is both a universal story of self-discovery, and the tale of a young woman’s relationship with her deafness, wrapped up in a delightfully moreish mystery. It will be such a privilege to have Genevieve’s unique and compelling vision on our channel.”

Carissa Hope Lynch, creative director and executive producer at Eleven, added; “It’s such a joy to work on a story, which is so propulsive, timely and soulful. Equal parts mystery thriller and intimate character-led drama, we couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating with Genevieve to bring her first original series to life. What better home for this thoroughly distinct proposition than Channel 4 Drama?”

Hollick commissioned the drama alongside Channel 4 commissioning editor Rebecca Holdsworth. Hope Lynch exec produces alongside Joel Wilson and “Help” writer Jack Thorne. Sony Pictures Television, who own a majority stake in Eleven, are repping global sales.