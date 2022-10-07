France TV Distribution Boards Quebecois Drama Series ‘Sweetheart’ About Illicit Love Affair (EXCLUSIVE)

France tv distribution has boarded “Sweetheart” (“Chouchou”), an eight-part drama series produced by well-known Quebec-based company Passez Go.

Written by Simon Boulerice, the drama show revolves around Chanelle, a 38-year-old teacher who is happily married with two children. Her life unravels after she meets Sandrick, a 17-year-old teenager who has just been transferred to her class, and falls under his charm. Chanelle tries to help Sandrick as he struggles at home with his dysfunctional mother, but their relationship turns into an illicit and passionate affair that leaves no one unscathed. The series is directed by Félix Tétreault and Marie-Claude Blouin (“Le Chalet”).

Produced by Evelyne Brochu and Lévi Doré at Passez Go, “Sweetheart” will be launched internationally by France tv distribution at Mipcom which kicks off Oct. 17. The eight-part series stars Evelyne Brochu, Lévi Doré, Sophie Cadieux and Steve Laplante. “Sweetheart” has already been ordered by Canadian Broadcaster Noovo.

France tv Distribution has also acquired international sales rights to “The King’s Favorite,” an historical series directed by Josée Dayan and starring Isabelle Adjani as Diane de Poitiers, King Henri II’s long time lover. De Poitiers, who was 20 years older than Henri II, remained his favorite throughout his marriage with Catherine de Medici and until his abrupt death. The series is produced by Passion Films for French broadcaster France 2.

The outfit is also repping worldwide sales on “Sisters,” a musical drama series set in a project and following a teenager, Hanane, whose brother was attacked. Hanane sets off to investigate and teams with her two best friends. The series, which was produced by Lizland Films for France tv’s slash platform, won a best actress nod for Inès Ouchaaou, Charlie Loiselier and Assa Sylla at this year’s Series Mania Festival.

Other shows on France tv Distribution’s slate include “Judge Marianne, One of a Kind!,” a series about daring investigative judge produced by Chabraque Productions and Ryoan, “Chantal,” a Dutch procedural series produced by Eyeworks, and “Vortex,” a cop thriller set in the near future which is produced by Quad Drama.