Fox Entertainment Global Launches With Fernando Szew as CEO, Plans Mipcom Debut

Fox Entertainment has launched Los Angeles-based Fox Entertainment Global, tapping Fernando Szew as its new CEO.

Fox Entertainment Global will act as a centralized content sales division, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier revealed today. It will oversee the international distribution of Fox Entertainment content as well as managing content sales on behalf of MarVista Entertainment and looking after global content partnerships.

The company will make its debut at Cannes television market Mipcom next month, where it will unveil its slate of content to buyers. Among the shows on offer will be animated series “Krapopolis” (pictured above), created by Dan Harmon, and Jon Hamm’s “Grimsburg” (both produced by Fox Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment) and live-action comedy “Animal Control.”

Szew, who will continue to run MarVista, will report to Fox Entertainment’s president of production strategy and operations, Stefan Reinhardt. MarVista’s COO Tony Vassiliadis has also been upped to executive vice president at Fox Entertainment Global, reporting to Szew.

“Carefully curated, high-quality storytelling, delivered directly to the international community through Fox Entertainment Global, will quickly become a differentiator for FOX,” said Collier. “This newly formed distribution arm is uniquely positioned to develop customized international partnership opportunities, particularly apropos as so many competing programmers focus solely on vertical integration. Fox Entertainment Global strategically complements Fox Entertainment’s long-term strategy of building a disciplined in-house infrastructure that supports its growing portfolio of owned content.”

Fernando Szew courtesy of Fox Entertainment Global

Szew added: “For more than three decades, Fox has displayed a commanding ability to seize unforeseen opportunities and, in doing so, scale its business interests alongside the evolution of the entertainment industry,” added. “Now, with an impressive, growing slate of in-house content, this expansion and formation of Fox Entertainment Global is a clear representation of our building on Fox’s undeniable entrepreneurial spirit and absolute independence to bring value to our creative and platform partners. It’s a thrill and honor to help re-introduce Fox to the global market at Mipcom Cannes and beyond.”

“Animal Control” is executive produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling; “Grimsburg” is executive produced by Jon Hamm, Chadd Gindin, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, Connie Tavel and co-executive produced by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel; “Krapopolis” is executive produced by Dan Harmon and Jordan Young.