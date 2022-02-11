Fox Entertainment Acquires U.S. Rights to AR Content’s ‘Khan: The Series’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to “Khan: The Series,” from Oscar-nominated producer Alexander Rodnyansky’s AR Content, Variety can reveal.

Currently in development, the epic action series is based on the best-selling book “Genghis Khan and the Making of the Modern World” by Jack Weatherford, and will focus on the largest contiguous empire in human history and its iconic creator.

Writer and executive producer Chris Collins will serve as showrunner, with Sergei Bodrov tapped to direct and executive produce. The series is executive produced by Rodnyansky, Leslie Greif (Big Dreams Entertainment), Stuart Manashil (Novo Entertainment), and Michael Kupisk (AR Content).

“We are happy and honored to have Fox Entertainment as a partner for this title in development,” said Rodnyansky. “I am very excited to bring the extraordinary story of Genghis Khan to life together with my partners: producer Leslie Greif, known for ‘Hatfields & McCoys,’ ‘The Offer,’ and other high-end projects, showrunner Chris Collins, who worked on ‘The Man in the High Castle,’ ‘The Wire,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ Sergei Bodrov, an Oscar nominee for ‘Mongol,’ and the rest of the team.

“I am confident that the series will appeal to viewers in the U.S. and in any corner of the globe, as it’s filled with universal problems and dilemmas we all face today: questions of power, relationships, big ambitions, and the hard choices they imply,” he added.

Founded by the two-time Oscar-nominated producer (“Leviathan”, “Loveless”), AR Content, which inked a first-look deal with Apple last year, is a Los Angeles-based development company designed to deliver premium film and television content on an international scale.

The current line-up of titles in different stages of development and production includes Andrij Parekh’s limited series “Red Rainbow,” Kornel Mondruzco’s series “Everybody’s Woman,” Godfrey Reggio’s film “NEOOONOWWW,” co-produced with Steven Soderbergh, Rory Kennedy’s untitled World War II refugee documentary, and Ziad Doueiri’s “Debriefing the President.”

Also on the company’s slate is “What Happens,” the English-language debut of Andrey Zvyagintsev, who partnered with Rodnyansky on the Academy Award-nominated “Leviathan” and “Loveless,” and “Monica,” from Cannes Un Certain Regard prize winner Kantemir Balagov.

Fox Entertainment recently picked up rights to the Gumby franchise. Since becoming a standalone company in the wake of the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger in 2019, the company has made a series of investments including in Tubi, Bento Box Entertainment, TMZ, MarVista Entertainment, Studio Ramsay Global and Blockchain Creative Labs.