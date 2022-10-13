‘Happy Valley’ Season 3 First Look Brings Back Sarah Lancashire and James Norton

First look images have been revealed of the third and purportedly final season of crime drama “Happy Valley.”

The six-part final season, made by Lookout Point for BBC One and BBC iPlayer in co-production with AMC Networks, will see Sarah Lancashire return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood and James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce.

The first images show Lancashire sporting a bloody nose following a police raid while Royce, with a new look, is locked in his prison cell.

Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Courtesy of BBC)

Siobhan Finneran stars as Catherine’s sister Clare and Rhys Connah as her teenage grandson Ryan.

Also returning are Ishia Bennison as Joyce, Shane Zaza as Shaf, Chord Melodic as Sledge, and Mete Dursun as Gorkem as well as Con O’Neill, George Costigan, Charlie Murphy, Derek Riddell, Karl Davies, Susan Lynch, Rick Warden, Vincent Franklin, Amit Shah, Mark Stanley, and Mollie Winnard.

Joining them for the first time in Season 3 are Oliver Huntingdon (“The Rising”), Jack Bandeira (“Sex Education”), Alec Secareanu (“God’s Own Country”), and Anthony Flanagan (“Gentleman Jack”).

In Season 3, audiences will follow Catherine, now on the cusp of retirement, as she discovers human remains in a drained reservoir. They turn out to be the body of a gangland murder victim. Soon Catherine is following the trail right back to Royce while still battling what seems to be an endless drugs war in the valley. Meanwhile her grandson Ryan, now a teenager, is deciding for himself what kind of relationship he wants with his father.

James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce (Courtesy of BBC)



“Happy Valley” last aired in 2016 on BBC One. The third season was commissioned by Piers Wenger, former Director of BBC Drama. Patrick Harkins and Sally Wainwright direct while Fergus O’Brien, with Jessica Taylor produce. Wainwright exec produces alongside Sarah Lancashire, with Faith Penhale and Will Johnston for Lookout Point, and Ben Irving and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC. BBC Studios are repping all three seasons for distribution.

Lookout Point is a BBC Studios company.