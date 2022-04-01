Federation Entertainment Boards Israeli Drama ‘The Lesson’ With Doron Ben-David, Maya Landsmann (EXCLUSIVE)

Federation Entertainment has boarded the anticipated Israeli series “The Lesson,” which is headlined by Doron Ben-David (“Fauda”) and Maya Landsmann (“Zero Hour”). “The Lesson” will compete at Canneseries on April 2.

Directed by Eitan Zur (“Asylum City”) and penned by Deakla Keydar (“Zero Hour”), the six-part drama revolves around Amir, a 43-year-old teacher, and Lian, a 17-year-old student, who engage in an emotional conflict in a fight for justice that bursts far out of the classroom.

The series explores the ripple effect of their violent clash from the classroom to the entire school, then throughout the community, to the media and into the complex political reality Israel is facing today. Leib Lev Levin, Alma Zak and Dvir Benedek round out the cast.

“The Lesson” was produced by Yochanan Kredo at Jasmine TV for the Israeli broadcaster Kan 11. The two leading actors, as well as the author and director, will be on the ground in Cannes for the series’ world premiere and red carpet on Saturday evening. Federation Entertainment is handling international sales on the series.

Canneseries is kicking off on Friday, April 1, with the premiere of “Halo,” the Paramount Plus epic series set in the 26th century and revolving around a conflict between humanity and an alien threat. Gillian Anderson will also be receiving the Variety Icon Award during the opening night ceremony.

The jury of this fifth edition of Canneseries is presided over by Fanny Herrero, the showrunner of “Call My Agent!” and “Standing Up” which just launched on Netflix.