Federation Entertainment Teams With German Banner Glisk

Federation Entertainment is joining forces with Philipp Steffens and Julie Link’s German production and talent management company, Glisk.

Glisk, based in Cologne, is specialized in scripted, unscripted and formats, as well as acts as a talent management company for established and rising stars including actors, writers and directors.

Steffens and Link have a track record in both fiction and non-fiction in Germany and internationally. Steffens created and produced the critically acclaimed mini-series, “The Valley”, for TNT Germany, as well as the hit German TV series, “The Last Cop.” Steffens also produced the film “Flying Home” with Jamie Dornan. In 2014, he became head of fiction at RTL Television and oversaw the hit series “Deutschland ‘83,” among others.

Link was most recently managing director at Splendid Studios, where she notably produced “Misfit.” She previously worked at Relativity Television where she developed “Catfish: The TV Show” and the Emmy-winning format “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”, both of which are still airing in the U.S..

Federation Entertainment recently partnered with U.S.-based entertainment studio Anonymous Content to launch a joint venture to create TV and film projects for the French and global markets. The company has also expanded its U.S. footprint launching the LA-based management and production company Animal Federation. The banner also set up a new U.K. operation, and produced the global hit “Around the World in 80 Days.”

“Germany was the last major European country where Federation had yet to establish a solid presence because we were waiting to meet the right partners. Julie Link and Philipp Steffens are those partners,” said Pascal Breton, Federation Entertainment founder and president.

“We hope that our combined forces will attract even more talent for our management activities and also to develop and co-produce a large slate of independent productions,” added Breton.

Federation will back the banner by providing gap financing during the development phases, and will be handling pre-sales, as well as distribution financing.

Steffens and Link, said “As husband and wife we have wanted to work together for a long time and the last year has provided the perfect environment for us to make our dream a reality.”

“Our aim is to build a company which offers great partnership opportunities to the creative community. We want to be an incubator for great ideas and bring them to light creating engaging and emotional content that travels globally,” added the pair.

Studio Legal in Berlin and Frieh and Associates in Paris handled the deal.