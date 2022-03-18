‘Fear Factor’ Returning to Belgium’s Play4 – Global Bulletin

FORMAT

Popular game show format “Fear Factor” is returning for a new season to Belgium’s SBS-owned commercial TV channel Play4, Banijay Belgium, a Banijay Benelux label has revealed. Belgian comedian Alex Agnew is the host of the show where duos face a series of terrifying challenges to win a cash prize, including tightrope walking between skyscrapers or being submerged underwater in a cage. Originally created by EndemolShine Netherlands, “Fear Factor” has had numerous series in India and the U.S. Following its success, EndemolShine Netherlands created a spin-off for younger viewers, “Cool Factor,” which was popular in Belgium airing for six seasons on Nickelodeon.

Isabelle Dams, CEO of Banijay Belgium said: “Guts, adventure, and excitement are in the very DNA of ‘Fear Factor’ and we have developed challenges which will amaze contestants and viewers in Belgium. Alex Agnew is bold, loud, and ultra-cool, making him the perfect host for the show. This new commission showcases our unbounded creativity, and it is a great addition to Banijay Belgium’s 2022 slate.”

“Silver Spitfire: The Longest Flight” Stamp Productions

DISTRIBUTION

Stamp Productions‘ documentary film “Silver Spitfire: The Longest Flight” has been signed for global distribution by Blue Ant International and will be premiering at the Manchester Film Festival on March 20. The film

follows a British expeditionary team’s attempt at the world’s first circumnavigation of the Earth in an 80-year-old Spitfire fighter plane. Pilots Matt Jones and Steve Brooks embark on a four-month odyssey spanning 26 countries – learning lessons about themselves, their home and the fragility of the borders that define our planet. Featuring an orchestral score recorded by the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and packed with aerial vistas, the film immerses viewers in the world as seen from a Second World War fighter plane flying at low altitude across land and sea. It is directed and produced by Stamp Productions founder Benjamin Uttley, who also embarked on the trip with Jones and Brooks in order to shoot the documentary. Stamp’s Martyn Black served as executive producer.

ACQUISITION

Canal Plus, the Vivendi-owned pay TV group, has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in SPI International following the approvals of European anti-trust authorities. Under the deal, SPI International, a global media company operating 42 TV channels across six continents, will be integrated into the Canal Plus Group.

“A global media company who has significant presence in Europe with extensive experience in content distribution and worldwide broadcasting, SPI International will bring to Canal Plus Group great opportunities to strengthen Pay TV offers in all European markets and develop new ranges of services for the benefit of customers worldwide,” said the pay TV Group. – Elsa Keslassy

LAUNCH

The third and final season of BBC One‘s “The Split” will premiere on Apr. 4 and will also be available on iPlayer. Created and written by Abi Morgan, the series is set in the world of London’s high-end divorce circuit and follows the messy lives of the three Defoe sisters, Hannah (Nicola Walker), Nina (Annabel Scholey) and Rose (Fiona Button) and their formidable mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay). In this season, a divorce lawyer has to confront her own divorce. “The Split” is produced by Sister in association with Little Chick for BBC One and BBC America, and was re-commissioned by Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama, Charlotte Moore, chief content officer BBC and Kristin Jones, executive VP of international programming, AMC Networks. The third season is executive produced by Sister co-Founder Jane Featherstone (“Chernobyl”), Morgan, Lucy Dyke (“Black Mirror”) and Lucy Richer for the BBC. Dee Koppang O’Leary (“Bridgerton,” “The Crown”) is the lead director with Sumrah Mohammed and Emma Genders producing.

The second series, which averaged over six million viewers and over 19 million streams, became the third most watched drama series on BBC iPlayer in 2020.

In the U.S., “The Split” season three will air on BBC America and be available to stream on AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now, which also has the first two seasons available.