Steve Coogan’s Production Company Baby Cow Wins Bidding War For Katy Wix, Adam Drake Series ‘Fat Camp’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Steve Coogan’s production company Baby Cow has snapped up a new series from “Stath Lets Flats” star Katy Wix and Adam Drake (“The Chosen”) called “Fat Camp,” Variety can exclusively reveal.

Wix, who has also appeared in shows including “Torchwood” and “The Windsors,” has co-written the series with Drake. She will also star.

“Fat Camp” will be centered around a kids’ diet camp and set in the U.K. It was inspired by an article Wix read about real-life camps where parents send their children in a bid to help them lose weight.

Wix and Drake will also exec produce alongside Baby Cow CEO Sarah Monteith and Rupert Majendie, Baby Cow’s head of development.

Variety understands a bidding war erupted over the series before it landed at Baby Cow, which has also produced shows including “Chivalry,” starring Coogan and Sarah Solemani, Coogan’s “This Time With Alan Partridge,” and “Gavin and Stacey,” which features James Corden.

“Fat Camp” is already in development.

“Growing up as a fat teenager, I would have loved to have seen a body like mine on TV, being allowed to be funny and powerful and not the butt of a joke,” Wix tells Variety. “Adam and I have created a funny, diverse world of lovable, young characters and we can’t wait to join them in their fight to bring down the system that makes them feel small. Off to camp!”

Of the script, Monteith says: “Rupert and I read it, and just fell in love with it. It’s about these kids who are sent to this camp and they’re all there under the premise of losing weight and getting fit and going on diets and that kind of stuff. And it’s just horrific, both horrific in a dark way and horrific in a hilarious way.”

“But also there’s a mystery in terms of everything not being as it seems,” Moneeith added. “It’s so perfect for our time, in terms of having a real commentary on how we’re bringing up our girls and Instagram and make-up and all that kind of stuff, and the fact that that parents are sending their kids to these camps. So, we’re really, really excited about it. It’s going to be such an important and a funny piece and an entertaining piece and a thrilling piece.”