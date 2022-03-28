‘Call My Agent!’ Creator Fanny Herrero to Head Jury at Television Festival Canneseries

Fanny Herrero, “Call My Agent!” creator and showrunner, will be president of the jury at television series festival Canneseries, which runs April 1-6.

The French screenwriter’s other credits include “Les Bleus,” “Odysseus,” “Fais pas ci faire pas ça,” “A French Village” and “Kaboul Kitchen.” Her latest series, “Standing Up” has just been launched on Netflix, and opened Series Mania.

Also on the jury will be French actors Anne Marivin and Sami Outalbali, American actor Denis O’Hare, Icelandic actor, screenwriter and producer Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and British composer Daniel Pemberton.

The Official Selection features 10 series in competition. These are “1985,” “Afterglow,” “Audrey’s Back,” “Bang Bang Baby,” “El Inmortal,” “The Inside Game, Seeds of Wrath,” “Punishment,” “Souls,” “The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen” and “The Lesson.”

