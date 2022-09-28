Exile Content Studio Joins Forces with Trojan Horse Media to Produce Premium Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Candle Media’s Exile Content Studio has joined forces with Trojan Horse Media, the team behind the Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary, “Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado,” to produce premium content with international appeal. This will include scripted, unscripted and audio content.

The new partners first collaborated on the podcast series “More Than a Movie: American Me,” which dropped on Sept. 15. The podcast series delves into the true story of Edward James Olmos’s 1992 cult film classic, “American Me,” and the legacy the polemical film left behind. The 12-episode audio-documentary is hosted by Trojan Media’s Alex Fumero.

Trojan Horse was founded earlier this year by Fumero and Kareem Tabsch after the success of “Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado.” It has recently produced the critically acclaimed docuseries “Menudo: Forever Young” for HBO Max and is in production on the limited docuseries “Gigante” for Disney’s Onyx Collective. “Gigante” is about the iconic Latino TV program, ‘Sabado Gigante,’ hosted by the equally iconic Don Francisco, and the founding of Latino identity in America.

“At Exile, we’re hyper focused on creating premium content that we believe Latino audiences will enjoy and that also makes a social impact. Having personally collaborated with Alex [Fumero] when we were at Fusion together, I knew our respective company’s capabilities would seamlessly take storytelling to another level for our joint target audiences,” said Nando Vila, head of content for Exile.

“Kareem and I are so proud of the work we’ve done together so far,” said Fumero, adding: “But I personally would’ve never been in the position I am as a producer and filmmaker were it not for the opportunity given to me 10 years ago by Isaac Lee and Nando Vila.”

“Partnering with Exile is like coming home for me to finish what we started a decade ago: To create content that elevates Latino storytellers to the global stage and allows us to tell our stories to a worldwide audience,” he continued.

“At Trojan Horse, and throughout our careers, Alex and I have been dedicated to telling compelling, complicated, impactful and entertaining stories about and with the communities and cultures that are so often being ignored by Hollywood,” said Tabsch.

“As we build and grow Trojan Horse, we’re thrilled to be able to collaborate with our friends at Exile Content who share our commitment to bringing these very stories to mainstream audiences throughout the U.S. and around the world.”

Bought by Candle Media in May, Exile Content has been able to power through with more projects and partnerships. “Our long-term strategy is to build IPs that are big and long-lasting, and ultimately create a franchise universe for the Spanish-speaking market,” Vila told Variety.