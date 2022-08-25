Ewan McGregor to Star in Paramount+ Drama ‘A Gentleman In Moscow’

Ewan McGregor is set to star in “A Gentleman in Moscow,” the adaptation of Amor Towles’ novel, for Paramount+ and Showtime.

McGregor, who has previously starred in the Star Wars franchise and “Halston,” will play Count Alexander Rostov who finds himself going from riches to rags following the Russian revolution. A Soviet tribunal banishes him to the attic room of an opulent hotel, where, oblivious to the world outside, he “discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.”

“It’s an amazing, wonderful story and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role,” said McGregor, who will also produce the series,

Entertainment One, via Tom Harper’s company Popcorn Storm Pictures, are set to produce the series in association with Paramount Global’s international studio division VIS.

The series will debut on Paramount+ internationally, and on Showtime in the U.S.

Ben Vanstone (“All Creatures Great and Small”) will showrun and exec produce the series. Harper (“War and Peace”) will also exec produce alongside Xavier Marchand (“Nautilus”) and Towles.

“The book is a rare and delicious treat and I fell in love with it the moment I picked it up six years ago,” said Harper. “We are thrilled that Amor entrusted this brilliant team with bringing the Metropol to life and couldn’t be more delighted that Ewan will be playing the Count.”

McGregor will next be heard in as the voice of Sebastian J. Cricket in Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” for Netflix and will next be seen as mountaineer George Mallory in the upcoming feature “Everest.”

