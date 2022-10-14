Entertainment One’s First Original Spanish-Language Series ‘Operación Marea Negra’ Sells Wide

Entertainment One (eOne) have sold their first Soanish language series “Operación Marea Negra” to over 60 territories including the U.S. and Mexico (Roku), Austarlia (SBS), Latin American (AMC Networks Intl), Canada (TELEUS) and Spain (Disney-owned FOX channel).

The four-part series is based on the true story of Europe’s first intercepted narco-submarine in November 2019, when three smugglers crossed the Atlantic in a home-made sub-aquatic vessel carrying more than 3,000 kilos of cocaine. After boarding in the middle of the Amazon, they sailed to Europe while enduring terrible conditions including hunger, engine problems and storms before finally being captured on the Galician coast by the Civil Guard.

Álex González (“3 Caminos”) stars as “Nando, the ex-boxer and leader of the pack who turns to trafficking when his other financial options dry up.” Joining him are Nerea Barros (“La Isla Mínima”), Nuno Lopes (“White Lines”), Miquel Insua (“La Unidad”), Luis Zahera (“El Reino”), Xosé Barato (“Alba”), Carles Francino (“Cable Girls”), Manuel Manquiña (“Antes de la quema”), Lúcia Moniz (“Love Actually”), Luís Esparteiro (“Super Pai”), David Trejos (“Perdida”), Leandro Firmino (“Ciudadde Dios”) and Bruno Galiasso (“Marighella”) star.

Daniel Calparsoro, Oskar Santos and João Maia directed the series.

The series is produced by Ficción Producciones. Mamen Quintas and Julio Casal executive produce alongside Ukbar Filmes. FORTA, led by TVG, and the Portuguese RTP co-produce.

A second season has already wrapped production and a companion, four-part docu-series, “Operación Marea Negra: The Suicidal Mission” is also available to license. It has already been licensed to The Roku Channel (U.S.), SBS (Australia), Ziggo (Netherlands) and Telus (Canada).