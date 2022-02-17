Entertainment One Appoints Left Bank Executive Producer as U.K. Creative Director for Scripted (EXCLUSIVE)

Entertainment One has hired Left Bank executive producer Sharon Hughff to serve as creative director of scripted television out of the U.K.

In her new role, she will oversee the scripted team and pipeline from the U.K., while spearheading efforts to expand the slate into buyers in the U.K. as well as Europe and Asia. Based out of London, she will report into Pancho Mansfield, president of global scripted television for eOne.

A 20-year drama veteran, Hughff has spent the last nine years as executive producer at “The Crown” producer Left Bank Pictures. During her tenure there, she was responsible for the development and delivery of “The Halcyon” (ITV), “Strike Back” (Sky and HBO), “White Lines” (Netflix), “Three Pines” (Amazon) and, most recently, “The Fear Index” (Sky and Showtime).

Previously, she was an executive producer at Shed Media, producing the long-running series “Waterloo Road.” Her past producing credits include “EastEnders,” “Holby City” and “The Inspector Lynley Mysteries.”

“We’re delighted that Sharon will lead our team in the U.K. With her strong talent relationships and passion for producing great drama, Sharon will be a fantastic addition to the eOne team, as we continue to build on our success in the international market,” said Mansfield.

Hughff added: “At eOne, there is a genuine ambition and passion to make excellent content for the international market and I am looking forward to working with Pancho and his team to grow this business.”

Hughff effectively fills the role previously held by former scripted boss Polly Williams, who left the Hasbro-backed eOne last summer to help French production powerhouse Federation Entertainment set up in the U.K.