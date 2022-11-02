England Cricket World Cup Doc ‘The Greatest Game’ Acquired by Sky, First Trailer Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Greatest Game,” a documentary about the England 2019 cricket World Cup final, has been snapped up by Sky for the U.K. and Ireland.

Directed by Ashley Gething (“Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy”), the 90-minute film tells the story of England’s last-gasp victory over New Zealand to win the 2019 cricket World Cup. With first-person accounts from every member of the team, the documentary goes behind the scenes and provides a look at what it took to achieve the victory.

“The Greatest Game” is produced by Sylver Entertainment (“McEnroe”) in collaboration with Starfield Films and Pitch Productions. Victoria Barrell and Simon Lazenby of Sylver Entertainment serve as producers of the film while former cricketer and Starfield Film’s co-founder Simon Hughes is executive producer and co-wrote the film with Gething. Pitch Productions, known for their work on “Neymar: The Perfect Chaos” and “The Figo Affair” are co-producers and will also handle worldwide sales of the film.

Jonathan Rogers, COO, Pitch International, said: “We have been really pleased with the reaction to the film and welcome Sky as the U.K. and Ireland broadcaster. We have a number of exciting international deals to announce and look forward to a global audience reliving the agony and ecstasy of the super over.”

Barrell and Lazenby said: “We’re proud to partner with Starfield and Pitch on this powerful ode to the triumphant cricket World Cup team of 2019. At a time when Britain had experienced great division over Brexit and public discourse was strained, this incredible team came together, from all corners of our country and with nail biting drama – clinched the cricket World Cup. This film celebrates their remarkable achievement, whilst revealing their individual stories, and ultimately reminding us all of the true unity of sport.”

Gething added: “The 2019 World Cup final was – by common consent – the greatest game of cricket ever played. Our ambition was to make a film which would reveal the intensity, and brilliant unpredictability of cricket. ‘The Greatest Game’ is our tribute to the players on both sides who gave the world one of the greatest sporting finals ever witnessed.”

“The Greatest Game” will premiere on Sky Sports Cricket on Nov. 5, followed by Sky Documentaries on Nov. 6.

Watch the trailer here: