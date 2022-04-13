Endeavor Content’s ‘Tokyo Vice’ Lands at BBC – Global Bulletin

BROADCAST

The BBC has acquired U.K. free-to-air rights of high profile crime drama “Tokyo Vice” (8 x 60’), which has a pilot episode directed by Michael Mann, from Endeavor Content. The BBC has second window rights for the U.K. and will air it later this year. The series will stream in the U.K. on Starzplay from May 15. Endeavor has sold the series, currently streaming on HBO Max in the U.S., wide.

Co-produced by HBO Max, Endeavor and Japanese broadcaster Wowow, the series is based on American journalist Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. The series, filmed on location in Tokyo, captures Adelstein’s (Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem. “Tokyo Vice” was created and written by Tony-winning playwright J.T. Rogers, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Mann also serves as an executive producer. The series also stars Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu and Tomohisa Yamashita.

STREAMING

Free movie and TV streaming platform Filmzie is expanding its North American presence with the launch of its first U.S. FAST (free ad-supported TV) channel. This follows Filmzie’s launch on Roku in the U.S. in Dec. 2021. The channel is available now on TCL TVs via the TCL Channel. Films that will be available on the channel include “Ink,” “Detour,” “Forever Strong,” “Shadows in the Sun,” “The Deal,” “Neighbours,” “A Billion Lives,” “Love Sick” and “Style Wars.”

Ramita Navai Graeme Robertson

PODCAST

Independent studio and podcast network Aurra Studios has launched “The Line of Fire with Ramita Navai,” hosted by Emmy and Robert F. Kennedy award-winning British-Iranian investigative journalist, documentary maker and author Ramita Navai (“Frontline”), who has reported on conflict zones around the world for nearly two decades. The podcast offers an insight into the lives of journalists who cover war zones around the world, from internationally renowned reporters such as Clarissa Ward (CNN), Sam Kiley (CNN), Janine di Giovanni, and Stuart Ramsay (Sky) to the stories of award-winning local journalists including Afghan reporter and filmmaker Shoaib Sharifi, and Iraqi journalist and documentary producer Mais Al-Bayaa. Executive produced by Richard Osman and Matt Raz, with producer Chris Scott (Sky News, CNN) the series is available on all major podcast platforms, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday.