‘Emily in Paris’ Premiere: Lily Collins Talks Fashion, Darren Star Teases Queer Storyline

Snubbed by the French when it first launched, Netflix’s hit show “Emily in Paris” has come a long way. Judging by the crowds of overjoyed fans and robust media presence at the global premiere of season 3 in Paris, the show has now been embraced as much by locals as the rest of the world.

Netflix went all in for “Emily in Paris'” first world premiere, fittingly held in the French capital at the revamped Champs Elysées Theater. The posh event lured the entire cast, including stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Kate Walsh and Camille Razat who all dazzled in bold designer outfits and were seen hugging and complimenting each other. The streamer had set the tone with the dress code, “C’est Paris, it’s couture baby!”

They were joined by creator and showrunner Darren Star who helmed the third season, as well as co-stars Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount (who wore a shiny purple suit), Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold.

After two seasons in Paris, Collins’ character, Emily Cooper, still doesn’t dress like a Parisian but she looks as fabulous as ever. Her wardrobe has even brighter colors and more prints in the third season, and Collins, who was wearing a sexy Saint-Laurent dress at the premiere, said she enjoyed the wild outfits — especially the zebra stripe jacket she wears at the Pierre Cadault event. “When I see the outfits on the hangers I always say it’s too much, but when I put them on I’m like ‘no, I love it!'” Collins praised Marilyn Fitoussi, who has taken over from Patricia Field as costume designer, for making her and the rest of the cast “look so good.”

Talking about some of the highlights of filming this new season, Collins said she some of her scenes with Bruno Gouery took some time to shoot because he would “make (her) laugh so much.”

While on stage, Collins said she was honored to finally be able to “celebrate the show in the city that celebrates (them).” “We love the city, we love the country,” she said.

“Emily in Paris” is packed with powerful female characters of different ages, and Star revealed that he wanted Isabelle Huppert to join the cast of next season. He said it was “not a spoiler but a request” that he made to her. “If she wants to do it, we’ll have a lot for her to do,” said Star.

Star also confirmed that a queer storyline will be part of season 3 but didn’t say more. “What I like in this new season is that all the characters have unexpected storylines,” he said.

The creator of iconic shows like “Sex and the City,” “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Melrose Place,” Star also said he didn’t want to write in the pandemic into the show.

“I hope that someday it will be over, and I think there’s a timeless quality about the show and I didn’t want to intrude on that with anything that was too real,” said Star.

Park, who was wearing a glittery Valentino gown, said that although she had done five Broadway shows before, having to sing, dance and play piano in the show’s new season was an exciting new challenge for her. She said what she “loves about her character, Mindy Chen, and the reason it’s so strong is that she finds this really strong friendship (with Emily).”

“So I feel like that’s that’s where she gets such a passion and a fire and a strong will to do what’s right,” she said.

Bravo, meanwhile, said he loved the fact that his character, Gabriel, was “connected to his inner child and was both a vulnerable and feminine character.” “There’s no toxic masculinity in him and it’s just refreshing to play a modern man,” said the French actor, who recently starred in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and “Ticket to Paradise.” He also gushed about Collins. “I don’t think I’ve ever worked with such a professional. She sets an example for all of us now,” he said.

Leroy-Beaulieu, who has some of the best lines in the show, said she’s learned about herself while playing Sylvie Grateau, Emily’s nemesis. The actor said her character is going through some major changes in the third season, which had liberated her. “Sylvie is full of mystery and Darren is uncovering them one by one. It’s giving her a depth that I didn’t expect when I starting working on season 1,” continued Leroy-Beaulieu.

The premiere venue was fully decorated like a set from “Emily in Paris,” with a ‘Savoir’ entrance (alluding to the marketing firm portrayed in the series), as well as a photo booth, trays of baguette sandwiches and local staff wearing red berets.

Some surprise guests also showed up at the premiere, including Kim Cattrall who sported a chic, retro-style black pillbox hat, and posed with Star on the red carpet.

Kim Cattrall and Darren Star reunited at the Paris premiere of #EmilyinParis season 3!! There were rumors that she would have a role in Emily in Paris and while it didn’t work out for this season who knows what the future holds! pic.twitter.com/aCtVgmgeZ9 — Elsa Keslassy (@ElsaKeslassy) December 6, 2022

Asked whether Cattrall could join the show at some point, Star said “It’s a wonderful idea. Not at the moment but it would be so much fun to see that happening.”

The premiere also showcased a live performance of the show’s song, “Mon Soleil.”

#EmilyinParis global premiere for season 3 in Paris — very cool live performance of the show’s hit song pic.twitter.com/qOu2QkxWMK — Elsa Keslassy (@ElsaKeslassy) December 6, 2022

All 10 episodes of the new season will debut on Netflix on Dec. 21. “Emily in Paris” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media.