Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer to Hit Mipcom Red Carpet for ‘The English’ – Global Bulletin

PREMIERE

“The English” is set to get a star-studded red-carpet premiere in Cannes this October during Mipcom.

Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer and writer/director Hugo Blick are all set to attend the Oct. 16 premiere of the high-octane Western, which will open the festival.

Mipcom runs from Oct. 17-20.

The six-part series is set to air in November on BBC Two and iPlayer in the U.K. and on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand

Drama Republic, a Median company, and Eight Rooks produce the show in association with All3Media, who are distributing the series.

DANCE OFF

“Dancing With The Stars” is coming to Latvia and returning to Estonia after BBC Studios upped its deal with All Media Baltics.

13 episodes of the Latvian version and 8 of the Estonian version are set to air this Fall on TV3. Latvia is the the 61st territory globally to license the format. The hit show has previously aired in Lithuania, Croatia, Slovenia and Serbia. It will also return to India this fall on COLOURS following a five-year hiatus in the country.

BBC Studios’ format sales exec Kamila Budziło brokered the Baltic deal.

AWARD

The audience award at the Venice Film Festival‘s Orizzonti Extra section, now in its second year, is back, with the support of the main sponsor of the festival, Armani beauty. The winner of the Audience Award – Armani beauty will be decided by the votes cast by the viewers of the nine films in the Orizzonti Extra section, and the award will go to the film that receives the highest average rating from all the votes. The award will be conferred during the closing awards ceremony to be held on Sept. 10.

The Orizzonti Extra section, which was introduced last year at the festival, is an extension of Orizzonti, the competitive section dedicated to new trends in world cinema.