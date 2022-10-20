From ‘Goodfellas of the Nordics’ to ‘Sherlocks in Support Tights,’ Finland Teases Six New Shows at Mipcom 

Finland unveiled six upcoming shows at Mipcom, with thrillers continuing to be relevant but Nordic Noir taking a back seat.

The showcase, organized by Audiovisual Producers Finland – APFI partnering up with YLE, Finnish Film Foundation, Elisa Viihde and Film in Finland, spotlighted a thriller about a data leak, “cosy” crime series and even animation inspired by unboxing videos.

Aurora Studios is developing “Sunset Grove” with Elisa Viihde, described as a “feel-good crime story.” The shoot will start in September next year.

Through eight episodes, made in co-production with Fire Monkey, it will follow three elderly ladies from different backgrounds as they settle in a retirement home “where growing old is the least of your problems.”

Soon, they will have to turn into “Sherlocks in support tights,” said producer Severi Koivusalo, and team up to solve a crime.

“I am in my thirties and I don’t usually fantasize about retirement homes. When I do, I think of something boring, melancholic, total lack of excitement and endless wait for my next diaper change,” he added, promising a different take in the show that will combine “Miss Marple” and “Golden Girls.” Three seasons are planned.

Solar Republic presented “Guts,” a drama with a thriller feel in development with YLE, about two competing female cross country skiers.

“It’s about perseverance, envy and what it really takes to be the best,” said creator Jemina Jokisalo, also on writing duties, who previously billed the shows as the “Black Swan” of skiing.

“As a writer and filmmaker, I know how it feels to be a hungry underdog too,” she said, noting that if life imitates life, art imitates elite sports.

“To succeed, you need talent and huge amounts of work, being mediocre will get you nowhere. You need guts to beat the odds.”

The company will also touch upon a true story in action-packed “The Wolfpack” (Elisa Viihde), called “Goodfellas of the Nordics.” Samuli Norhomaa and Johanna Tarvainen produce, while BBC Nordic is also on board.

Six-part series will reference one of the biggest robberies Scandinavia has ever seen, also focusing on a group of outsiders searching for their place in the world. But the crimes they commit get bigger and bigger.

Flip, Flap and Zip Haruworks

Pre-school animation project “Flip, Flap and Zip,” created by Maija Arponen and produced by Haruworks, also generated interest, with Liz Randall of BBC Studios Kids & Family admitting to be “thrilled to represent it.”

Inspired by the excitement of unboxing videos, generating millions of views on YouTube, it will see three friends – a child, a bunny and an impulsive penguin – uncovering their world one flip, flap and zip at the time.

But thrillers continue to reign supreme, with “Bucharest Baby” and “Tipping Point” both exploring the genre.

The first, produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland, with YLE on board, will dive into the world of data leaks and love affairs gone wrong in its six episodes.

“Tipping Point,” an eco thriller by Reelmedia and Norway’s Maipo Film, will combine a complicated father-daughter relationship, interrupted by murder, with a fight against climate change. The series is set in Svalbard, with a pilot script already completed.

“It’s my third series with my Finnish friends here. I guess I am definitely channeling my inner Finn now,” said writer Brendan Foley, also behind “The Man Who Died.” Markku Flink, Marko Röhr and Synnøve Hørsdal will produce.