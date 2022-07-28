Edinburgh TV Festival Picks 105 Candidates for Talent Schemes (EXCLUSIVE)

The Edinburgh TV Festival has revealed the 105 successful candidates that have been selected for its talent schemes — Ones to Watch, TV PhD and The Network. The schemes are part of The TV Foundation, the festival’s charity with a mission to identify and nurture the next generation of talent from all backgrounds.

Ones to Watch is aimed at those who already have three or more years’ experience in TV and are looking to make the next big step. Of the final 30 selected, 73% are women, 60% are from Black, Asian, and other ethnic minority backgrounds, and 23% have a disability. The candidates will be in Edinburgh for the festival with a full festival pass, where they will participate in bespoke sessions and panels. In addition, they will receive 12 months of mentoring from senior industry figures.

The Network is the TV Foundation’s scheme for aspiring industry entrants, 39% of whom are from Black, Asian, and minority ethnic backgrounds and almost a quarter identify as disabled. Delegates will be given three days of workshops and sessions designed to introduce them to the TV industry and equip them to begin successful TV careers. They also receive a year of mentoring from one of the Ones To Watch and ongoing access to employability support through the TV Foundation’s job pool.

TV PhD, a joint venture between the TV Foundation and the Arts and Humanities Research Council, part of U.K. Research and Innovation, provides 15 early career researchers an intensive introduction to TV to equip them with the tools to work in or with the TV industry once they have completed their PhDs.

Ruth Mills, talent schemes producer, The TV Foundation, said: “I’ve worked in the industry for over 20 years, but as a newcomer to the TV Foundation Team I can genuinely say it’s been a real career highlight and privilege to see such diverse, dynamic, and impressive talent coming through onto the schemes. I’ve been blown away by the standard of applications and can tell that this year’s cohort are destined for great things. I can’t wait to see the impact this ambitious bunch make on the industry – the future is in safe hands.”

The festival runs Aug. 24-26 and is supported by Screen Scotland.

The Edinburgh TV Festival Ones to Watch 2022 are:

• Kaltun Abdillahi, Development Assistant Producer, Wall to Wall

• Nelson Adeosun, Producer / Director, Freelance

• Samir Ahmad, Head of Strategy, ITV

• Jodie Ashdown, Writer, Freelance

• Sachelle Connor, Producer, Freelance

• Shari De Silva, Production Manager, Passion Planet / Passion Docs

• Nosa Eke, Writer / Director, Freelance

• Lucas Fothergill, Development Assistant Producer, Story Films

• Marta García Aliaga, Series Producer, Freelance

• Grace Hetherington, Development Producer, Freelance

• Baby Isako, Screenwriter, Freelance

• Liam Jones, Creative Director and Head of Social Media, IJPR Media

• Khurrum M. Sultan, Drama Director, Freelancer

• Nathalie Mayer, Assistant Producer, Wise Owl Films

• Ceci Mazzarella, Development Executive, See-Saw Films

• Heather McCorrsiton, Assistant Producer, STV Studios

• Yasmina McNabb, Development Assistant Producer, MultiStory Media

• Archie Onobu, Story Producer / DV Director, Freelance

• Kwabs Oppong, Producer/ Edit Producer, Freelance

• Alexander Rodrigues, Assistant Producer, Warner Music Entertainment

• Rebecca Roughan, Head of Development, Imaginary Friends

• Olaide Sadiq, Producer, Freelance

• Sophie Samuda, Story Producer, BBC Studios

• Maya Shickell, Story Producer, Tall Story Pictures

• Claire Stephens-Lee, Production Manager, Freelance

• Satema Tarawally, Assistant Producer, Raw TV

• Laura Taylor, Assistant Producer, Emanata Studios

• Kristina Wade, Producer, Freelancer

• Amelia Wilson, Development Producer, Crackit Productions

• Gemma Wright Junior Producer, Freelance

Taking part in TV PhD 2022 are:

• Laura Bailey, University of Cambridge

• Katie Crosson, Royal Holloway and the British Film Institute

• Eleanor Griffiths, University of Nottingham

• Adam Gye, Durham University

• Cian Hurley, University of Sheffield

• James Inglis, University of St Andrews

• Maksymilian Loth-Hill, Durham University

• Rachel Newell, Queen’s University, Belfast / Public Records Office of Northern Ireland

• Beth Pyner, Cardiff University

• Laura Scobie, University of Edinburgh / National Museums Scotland

• Jessica Secmezsoy-Urquhart, University of St. Andrews

• Lucy Splarn, University of Kent

• Murray Tremellen, University of York

• Daisy-Alys Vaughan, Newcastle University

• Esmee West-Agboola, Royal Central School of Speech & Drama