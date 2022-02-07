Edinburgh TV Festival Plans For Live Event in August

The Edinburgh TV Festival is set to return with a live edition for the first time since 2019.

The popular TV event confirmed on Monday that it’s planning for an in-person festival from Aug. 24-26. Sponsored by YouTube and Screen Scotland, the Edinburgh confab is one of the key dates in the U.K. TV industry calendar. Organizers have staged virtual editions for the last two years.

Edinburgh TV Festival managing director Campbell Glennie said: “We’re thrilled to be back in the city we love to bring the whole TV industry together for a much-needed and well-deserved celebration. The past two years have raised vital issues which we will continue to address at 2022’s festival, as well as showcasing the very best of the global TV landscape. We can’t wait to see you all there.

“We can confirm the festival will take place on Aug. 24-26 so save the dates and register for our pre-sale to be first in line for a strictly limited number of our best value passes and to be the first to hear announcements.”

Organizers say the 2021 festival was one of the most successful in its 46-year history. Speakers included Billy Connolly, Greta Thunberg, Tan France and Lin-Manuel Miranda, while acclaimed screenwriter Jack Thorne gave the MacTaggart Lecture, focusing on the dearth of representation of disability in broadcasting.

This year’s speakers, sessions and the new advisory chair will be announced in coming months.

Edinburgh has said it will hold various in-person and live-streamed sessions relating to topical issues in the months leading up to the festival, including a “BBC at a Crossroads” session on Feb. 10.