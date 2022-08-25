‘Sex Education,’ ‘Pachinko,’ Jodie Comer, Channel 4 Triumph at Edinburgh TV Awards

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 was the big winner at the Edinburgh TV Awards, winning six of the 20 awards on offer, including Channel of the Year.

The awards returned as an in-person event this year as part of the Edinburgh TV Festival, supported by Screen Scotland. Jodie Comer, who won the 2021 Variety Outstanding Achievement Award, won the best TV actor in a drama award for her performance in Jack Thorne’s Channel 4 drama “Help.”

Actor, writer and director Diane Morgan received the 2022 Variety Outstanding Achievement Award in recognition of her extensive body of work, which ranges from Ricky Gervais’ “After Life” to “Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe” and includes fan-favorite “Motherland” and and her much loved character Philomena Cunk.

Jury president Sue Vertue handed out the channel of the year award to Channel 4 director of content Ian Katz in what has been a very challenging year for the broadcaster, with the threat of privatization hanging over it. Other Channel 4 wins included the best presenter category, which went to “The Big Breakfast” presenters AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan and the breakthrough presenter award, which was presented to Munya Chawawa for “Complaints Welcome.”

Channel 4’s late-night chat show “The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan” won best entertainment series. “Joe Lycett Vs The Oil Giant,” which formed part of Channel 4’s climate change-related programming in advance of the 2021 United Nations COP26 conference, was the winner of the newly launched Climate Impact Award.

Daisy Haggard won best TV actor in a comedy for her portrayal of ex-prison inmate Miri Matteson in BBC Three’s “Back To Life.” The breakthrough actor award went to Danielle Macdonald for her performance in BBC One’s “The Tourist.”

Best documentary went to Sky’s “The Return: Life After ISIS” and best popular factual went to the BBC’s “Uprising.” Best drama went to BBC One cop drama “The Responder” and best international drama to “Pachinko,” the first win at the awards for Apple TV+. Netflix won best comedy series for “Sex Education.”

Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman, which is behind acclaimed comedy hits “This Way Up” and “Motherland,” was awarded production company of the year, whilst Firecrest Film, whose credits include Michael Palin’s “Travels of a Lifetime” and “Life: Behind Bars,” received the small indie of the year award.

Best on demand service was won by BBC iPlayer and ITV Studios, headed by Julian Bellamy, received the Global Success award.

In the one award voted for by the public, a record-breaking number of votes were cast – over 100,000 across all nominees – Nick and Charlie’s first kiss from “Heartstopper” was crowned TV moment of the year.

The event was hosted by stand-up comedian and writer, Sophie Duker.

The Edinburgh TV Festival’s creative director, Stewart Clarke, said: “It’s been an utterly phenomenal year for TV production once again, with the best of our business nominated and rightly celebrated. Congratulations to all of the hugely well-deserved TV Awards winners, who faced stiff competition across the board and a huge thank you goes to our TV Awards Jury headed up by Sue Vertue.”