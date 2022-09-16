DR Sales, Nevis Productions Team on Sinister Crime Series ‘Nordland 99’ From ‘Millennium’ Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

DR Sales, the commercial arm of the Danish broadcaster, has teamed with the up-and-coming Danish-Swedish banner Nevis Productions on “Nordland 99,” a sinister crime series set in a fictional town in rural Denmark.

Directed by rising talent Kasper Møller Rask (“Lemon World”), the show is being produced by Iben Søtang (“Lemon World”) and Anni Faurbye Fernandez, whose credits include Scandinavia’s biggest TV hits, from “The Millennium Trilogy,” to “Wallander,” “Wisting,” and “Atlantic Crossing.” The pair are producing “Nordland 99” at Nevis Productions.

Set at the turn of the 21st century, the stylized series unfolds in the aftermath of the disappearance of 18-year-old Alex. His friends, Lukas and Kris, team up with Alex’s sister Emma to find their missing friend. Both Alex’s ex-girlfriend, the town’s pusher, and Emma’s family have information that they suspect may be connected to Alex’s disappearance. Their journey will lead them to uncover terrible crimes and secrets. Meanwhile, Alex’s father, an apathetic police officer, starts his own investigation which slowly become intertwined with the teenagers’ quest. The lush backdrop filled with forests surrounding the town, give “Nordland 99” an enigmatic and eerie atmosphere.

The series is headlined by Troels Lyby (“The Team”), and young talents such as Elias Budde Christensen (“When the Dust Settles,” “Boys”), Emilie Kroyer Koppel (“Unruly”), and Noa Risbro Hjerrild.

“Nordland 99” will premiere on DRTV on Oct. 14. DR Sales are representing the series in international markets. DR Sales’ premium drama roster also includes “Prisoner,” a dark-edged premium series which starts shooting this fall with Sofie Gråbøl (“The Killing,” “The Undoing”) and David Dencik (“Chernobyl”).