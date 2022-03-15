Dolly Alderton’s ‘Everything I Know About Love’: First Images of BBC Series Revealed

The BBC has revealed the first images from the keenly anticipated series adaptation of “Everything I Know About Love,” based on journalist, author and podcaster Dolly Alderton’s internationally bestselling memoir of the same name.

Images have been revealed of Emma Appleton (Maggie), Bel Powley (Birdy), Marli Siu (Nell), Aliyah Odoffin (Amara) and Connor Finch (Street).

“Everything I Know About Love” – Aliyah Odoffin (Amara) BBC / Universal International Studios Ltd

“Everything I Know About Love” won a 2018 National Book Award for autobiography and was shortlisted for the 2019 Non-Fiction Narrative Book of the Year in the British Book Awards.

“Everything I Know About Love” – Bel Powley (Birdy), Emma Appleton (Maggie) BBC / Universal International Studios Ltd

The romantic comedy drama about female friendship provides an unflinching account of surviving your 20s.

“Everything I Know About Love” – Marli Siu (Nell), Emma Appleton (Maggie), Bel Powley (Birdy), Aliyah Odoffin (Amara) BBC / Universal International Studios Ltd

The seven-part series for BBC One will be directed by China Moo-Young (“Intergalactic,” “Harlots”) and produced by Working Title Television (“We Are Lady Parts,” “Hanna”), which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Everything I Know About Love” – Marli Siu (Nell) BBC / Universal International Studios Ltd

Set in a 2012 London house-share, with flashbacks to suburban adolescence in the early 2000s, the series is a deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and asks whether platonic love can survive romantic love as the protagonists grow up.

“Everything I Know About Love” – Emma Appleton (Maggie), Connor Finch (Street). BBC / Universal International Studios Ltd

The series is executive produced by Jo McClellan for the BBC, Dolly Alderton, and Surian Fletcher-Jones, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for Working Title Television; and produced by Simon Maloney. It was commissioned by Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama.

The series will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution. Filming took place in Manchester and London.