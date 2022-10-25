‘Doctor Who’ Heads to Disney+ Internationally

“Doctor Who” is heading to Disney+.

Following a deal between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, the beloved British sci-fi series will be exclusively be available on the streaming service outside of the U.K. and Ireland.

Domestically it will remain on the BBC.

The next season of the show will see Ncuti Gatwa taking control of the Tardis, with his first appearance set to air next Christmas.

“I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the Tardis all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the U.K.,” said showrunner Russell T. Davies.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s chief content officer, added: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting global partnership with Disney who are the perfect partners to bring this very British show to the rest of the world. Russell T Davies’ vision for ‘Doctor Who’ has always been out of this world and we are committed to ensuring that audiences across the globe get the opportunity to enjoy the Doctor’s epic adventures with the scale and ambition that they deserve. Joining forces with Disney will elevate the show to even greater heights and reach new audiences so it’s an extremely exciting time for fans in the U.K. and across the world.”

Alisa Bowen, president of Disney+, added: “We’re excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world. The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling.”