Disney+ Orders ‘Tout va bien’ From ‘The Bureau’ Creator, Starring Virgine Efira

Disney+ has ordered “Tout va bien,” a new French original series which will be co-directed and co-produced by ‘The Bureau’ creator and showrunner Eric Rochant. The anticipated series will also be directed by Xavier Legrand (“Custody”), Cathy Verney (“Vernon Subutex”) and Audrey Estrougo (“Supremes”).

Slated to start shooting in Paris soon, “Tout va bien” is created by Camille de Castelnau, a rising talent whose screenwriting credits include episodes of “The Bureau,” “Call My Agent” and “Standing Up.”

“Tout va bien” will be headlined by Virginie Efira (pictured) who stars in Rebecca Zlotowski’s upcoming Venice competition title “Les enfants des autres,” and Nicole Garcia (“Lupin”), among others.

The series, which will launch on Disney+ around the world in 2023, revolves around an dysfunctional Parisian family confronted to the tragic illness of one their children.

The cast also includes Sara Giraudeau, Aliocha Schneider, Bernard Le Coq, Eduardo Noriega, Yannik Landrein, Mehdi Nebbou and Angèle Mièle. De Castelnau wrote the series along with Gaëlle Bellan (“Spiral,” “The Bureau”), Benjamin Adam (“L’Opera”) and Christophe Régin (“La surface de reparation”).

“Tout va bien” is produced by Rochant at Maui Entertainment, Fédération Entertainment and de Castelnau at Petit Ermitage Production.

“Through this story, Camille delivers her unique perspective on life. (…) Humor, derision gives the possibility to be tender and look at tragedy up front,” said Rochant.

“With ‘Tout va bien,’ Disney+ makes another inroad into a genre that has not yet been tackled by original French productions, ” said Pauline Dauvin, vice president of programming, production and acquisition at The Walt Disney Company France. Dauvin described the series as a “family drama comedy anchored by strong characters, bringing together prominent talents, Camille de Castelnau and Eric Rochant.”