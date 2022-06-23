Disney and Starz Team Up in Latin America

The Walt Disney Company and Starz have teamed up to offer a streaming subscription bundle, including Star Plus, Disney Plus and Starzplay, in Latin America.

The latest development comes as competition continues to heat up in the region and more deep-pocketed players, led by streaming giants Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple Plus, seek to further boost their subscriptions.

The bundle, offered in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru on Disney Plus and Star Plus websites, will offer subscriptions to all three streaming services with one price in the local currency. Subscribers will need to download each platform’s app onto their compatible devices to access their programming.

Star Plus offers live sports content from ESPN and general entertainment with animated comedies such as “The Simpsons,” “Futurama” and “Family Guy;” movies like “The Kings Man” and Eugenio Derbez’s hit comedy “The Valet,” as well as Latin American original productions “No fue mi culpa: Mexico,” “Los Protectores”, “Terapia Alternativa” and “El galán,” among others.

Disney Plus content includes recent Disney and Pixar movies “Encanto” and “Turning Red;” Marvel Studio’s latest output, including “Hawkeye” “Moon Knight” and “Ms. Marvel;” and “Star Wars” series such as “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” It also includes Disney’s original Latin American productions “Intertwined” and “Siempre Fui Yo,” with more local shows in the pipeline.

Lionsgate-owned Starzplay offers exclusive access to hit Starz original series on the same day they launch in the U.S. including “Power” from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; dark comedy “Shining Vale” with Courteney Cox; and the modern take on the Nixon Watergate scandal “Gaslit.” It also includes genre-bending period dramedy “The Great” and Lionsgate blockbuster franchises “The Hunger Games” and “Twilight.”