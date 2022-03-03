Disney Plus Unveils First Dutch Scripted Original Drama, ‘Nemesis’

Disney Plus has unveiled its first Dutch original scripted drama series, titled “Nemesis.”

The 8-part series will be produced by Netherlands-based production company Pupkin.

Described as a “thrilling crime drama,” the show is based on a novel written by Simon de Waal. Showrunners will be Willem Bosch and Pieter Kuijpers (“Van God Los”, “The Spectacular”).

“Nemesis” tells the story of a woman fighting for justice in public prosecutor Sylvia van Maele, who sets out to hunt down a group of international criminals after a witness is murdered in van Maele’s own home.

“We are incredibly proud to announce the first Dutch drama series for Disney Plus,” said Mascha van Erven, director of local original productions at Disney Plus Benelux. “‘Nemesis’ is a thrilling crime series about the influence of the crime scene on our society and a wayward woman in the Public Prosecution Service who goes to war in an unorthodox way. The best storytellers within the Netherlands will tell the story. We can’t wait to bring this authentic story to all Disney Plus viewers in the Netherlands and around the world.”

Bosch added: “With the Disney Plus series ‘Nemesis,’ Pupkin is taking a major new step in realizing its ambitions: high-quality and high profile Dutch spoken drama that can compete with the major titles of other European countries. A universal story about the weakening of trust in government, which at the same time could only be made in this way in the Netherlands.”

The series is set to debut on Disney Plus in fall 2023.