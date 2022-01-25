Disney Plus Confirms 42 Country Summer Launch Across Europe, Africa and West Asia

The Walt Disney Company’s streamer Disney Plus has confirmed a summer 2022 launch across Europe, Africa and West Asia in 42 countries and 11 new territories. New countries for the service include South Africa, Turkey, Poland and the United Arab Emirates.

The countries that the streamer will launch in include Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine Territories, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen.

In addition, new territories Disney Plus will be available in include Denmark’s Faroe Islands, France’s French Polynesia, French Southern Territories and St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Finland’s Åland Islands, the Netherlands’ Sint Maarten, Norway’s Svalbard & Jan Mayen and the U.K.’s British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands and St Helena.

Subscription rates per country have not been revealed yet.

Disney Plus was launched in fall 2019 and has 118.1 million subscribers. The service is currently available in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembour, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K.

Disney Plus hosts films and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star, through which it offers content from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX and Searchlight Pictures.

In India, the service is known as Disney Plus Hotstar and is the market leader. The brand also operates in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.