Disney+, Pathe, Chapter 2 Team on ‘Three Musketeers’ Spinoff Series, ‘Milady Origins,’ ‘Black Musketeer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pathé’s Aude Albano and Dimitri Rassam’s Chapter 2, a Mediawan company, are teaming up with Disney+ on the development of two returning series expanding on their “Three Musketeers” franchise.

The two production banners, together with Alexandre de la Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte’s Fargo Films, are in advanced development of both shows, “Milady Origins” and “Black Musketeer.”

These will be spin offs of Pathé and Chapter 2’s two-part adventure epic saga penned by de la Patellière and Delaporte, based on Alexandre Dumas’s masterpiece. The two films, “The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” and “The Three Musketeers – Milady,” shot entirely on location in France with a global budget of $80 million. Both movies were teased by Pathé with an impressive promo at Cannes. They’re slated for a release in theaters next year; the first part in April and the second in December.

“Milady Origins” and “Black Musketeer,” which will shoot in French, will build on the experience gathered making the movies.

The series brings together top-notched French creative teams. Judith Havas (“Call My Agent!”) and Simon Jablonka (“Spiral”) are co-creating “Milady Origins;” while Thomas Mansuy (“Derby Girl”) and Mathieu Leblanc (“Les Rivieres Pourpres”) are co-creating “Black Musketeer” with writers Sarah Malléon (“Sam”) and Nils-Antoine Sambuc (“En therapie”) on board. Both “Black Musketeer” and “Milady Origins” are co-created by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patelliere who will also act as showrunners.

Pathé and Chapter 2 are also developing a thriller project adapted from “13 days, 13 Nights, in the Hell of Kabul,” a real-life account of the fall of Kabul written by commander Mohamed Bida. It will be directed by Martin Bourboulon, who helmed “The Three Musketeers” movies, with Roschdy Zem attached to play the lead role.